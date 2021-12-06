ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Humans of Tufts: Apurva Iyengar ’25

By Sophia Grekin
Tufts Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophia Grekin (SG): “Can you tell me about something you’ve overcome?”. Apurva Iyengar (AI): “I think in high school there was this pressure … to do what other people were doing, especially just in academic circles in terms of taking AP classes and stuff like that. I took a gap year...

tuftsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Humans of Hopkins: Rozanne

Meet Rozanne, Class of 2025, who is a Public Health major from Malaysia. “I like reading a lot. I started reading when I was younger, and for a while I kind of stopped a little bit because of exams. But now I’ve picked it up again, and I’m broadening my horizons from young-adult fantasy to contemporary fiction, psychological thrillers. I’ve been talking to a lot of people about that; some people recommended me horror, but I don’t think I’m ready for horror. It’s a little bit too real for me.”
utah.edu

Humans of the U: Kebba Kah

“Education and health have always been fascinating to me. Growing up, I always thought I would become a doctor, but as I got older, my uncle introduced me to public health. I realized how enjoyable it is for me to work with people in their communities, rather than in a hospital setting, so I decided to pursue an education in that field. After completing my undergraduate degree in public and environmental health at the University of The Gambia, I was awarded a National Institutes of Health (NIH) fellowship as a Fogarty Scholar through the Center for International Rural and Environmental Health at the University of Iowa College of Public Health. Following my time there, I received my Master of Public Health from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania and moved back to my home country of The Gambia to work.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tufts Daily

Editorial: A one-day reading period is unacceptable

As the semester nears completion, the anxiety provoked by yet another semester of masking, COVID-19 cases and general uncertainty will grow exponentially. In 2019, we published an editorial that asked Tufts to extend the reading period beyond just three days. In hindsight, three days sounds luxurious; fall semesters at Tufts tend to only have a two-day reading period, and this semester is ending with a disconcerting one-day reading period.
COLLEGES
inlander.com

The Humans

Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group’s deepest fears are laid bare. Haunting and piercingly funny, The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tufts#Ap#Covid
Michigan Daily

‘No Longer Human’: living in shame

Many people think representation and identity go hand-in-hand. I also used to think so. But while I still do believe that there is a connection between representation and identity, I no longer believe that they are inextricably linked. I am in love with media — consuming films, video games, books...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Betrayal and Human Relationships

Betrayal can occur in any kind of relationship; the only people who can betray you are people you trust. The intensity of the relationship determines the intensity of the emotional stress caused by the betrayal. Don’t miss out on a close personal relationship because someone betrayed you in the past.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KevinMD.com

Be a human first and a doctor second

The patient was sitting up at 45 degrees with his legs stretched in front of him. He was looking out the window and had a fan on his bedside table. He didn’t look pleased, so I was expecting to be told to come back later. To my surprise, he welcomed me with a smile and told me to grab a chair. I led the conversation by introducing myself and gaining consent, followed by asking the most typical question, “What’s brought you in today?” That was when he took a glance, a deep breath, and replied, “Do you know of a condition called multiple myeloma?” Of course, I knew what multiple myeloma was and the different nuts and bolts. I gave him the textbook definition of multiple myeloma, and that’s when he stopped me. At that moment, we swapped roles, he became the teacher/knowledge source, and I became the student. Typically, patients expect you to be the knowledge source and provide the information; this wasn’t the case here.
HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Human Tendency For Reciprocation

“There are slavish souls who carry their appreciation for favours done them so far that they strangle themselves with the rope of gratitude.” —Friedrich Nietzsche, German scholar and philosopher (1844–1900)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Tufts Daily

Tufts Dining commits to 30% locally sourced food by 2030

Tufts University is working toward having 30% of its food be locally sourced by 2030, after meeting its previous goal of 20% locally sourced food by 2020, which was inspired by the Real Food Challenge. On Oct. 28, Tufts Dining hosted a Harvest Dinner featuring produce sourced from New Entry Sustainable Farming Project to advertise that Tufts Dining had reached this goal with 23% of food across on-campus locations being locally sourced in 2020. Tufts is also a part of the New England Food Vision, whose goal is to have New England produce 50% of its own food by 2060.
EDUCATION
syracuse.edu

Human-Centered Architecture

Ignited by a sense of purpose, a master’s student puts people at the center of the design process. Last fall, Krystol Austin G’22 had almost given up on graduating from Syracuse University. After spending two years pursuing a master’s degree in architecture (an experience largely overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic), she was nearly broke. Moreover, her mother—a single parent diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia—had relapsed and was struggling to make ends meet, some 1,700 miles away. “I figured that I’d have to drop out,” recalls Austin, speaking from her home in St. Catherine, near the Jamaican capital of Kingston. “It hurt, because I was so close to graduating.”
VISUAL ART
meteamedia.org

Humans Of Metea: Shreya Balaji

This week’s Human Of Metea is Shreya Balaji. Balaji is a part of Metea Valley’s school spirit by participating in school events as an emcee. She also spends time being an intern at ESPN. Keep reading to see how she got these opportunities to get involved!. Can you describe what...
CELEBRITIES
Tufts Daily

Senior foil Allison Cheng leads with courage and humility

Standing at a modest 5 feet, 3 inches, Allison Cheng doesn’t intimidate at first glance. You’ll often find this friendly child studies and human development major conducting research in the Kaplan Lab or working in the music department. However, once equipped with a fencing foil and jacket, you won’t want to mess with this former Junior Olympics participant.
SPORTS
Daily Evergreen

Humanity, fashion not mutually exclusive

Sustainability in fashion is becoming heavily addressed as many brands start to move away from fast-fashion production models. Due to environmental and ethical concerns like textile waste and unfair labor laws and wages, fast-fashion companies have been put on blast for their practices. Some consumers and other members of the industry want to see a change.
ADVOCACY
Tufts Daily

Tufts imposes no Thanksgiving travel restrictions this year

In a change from last year’s policy, Tufts allowed students who traveled during Thanksgiving to return to campus in the time between Thanksgiving and winter break. The policy was announced to the Tufts community on Nov. 9 in an email from Dean of Student Affairs Camille Lizarríbar. Tufts’ travel policy...
TRAVEL
Tufts Daily

K-Weekly: Fostering a community with KoDA

While I typically use this space to write about Korean songs and artists that I think everyone should be listening to, today’s column will center Tufts’ very own K-pop dance association cover group, while recognizing the community it has built. The Korean Dance Association, or KoDA, is a student-run group...
THEATER & DANCE
Hyperallergic

Open Faculty Positions at School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University

The School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University (SMFA at Tufts) invites applications for at least four new full-time studio faculty positions in the areas of Sound/Sound Installation, Ceramics, Sculpture, and Drawing to begin September 1, 2022. SMFA at Tufts faculty members participate in a culture of...
COLLEGES
Tufts Daily

Tufts University Art Galleries reflect on stolen land and resilient communities

In the Aidekman Arts Center, the Tufts University Art Galleries present art with poignant stories, carefully curated by members of the Tufts community. Each exhibit showcases the current passions that the art world at Tufts wishes to share with a greater audience. A colorful mural, situated before the center’s doors...
VISUAL ART
Tufts Daily

SMFA’s Artists of Color Union deconstructs identity, constructs community

The School of the Museum of Fine Arts is more racially diverse than the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering, but white students still make up the plurality of those enrolled. The Artists of Color Union (ACU) at the SMFA seeks to center the experiences of artists of color at the SMFA and at Tufts, and provides a space for artists to connect with and support one another.
MEDFORD, MA
tufts.edu

It’s Tiny Tufts Seen From Above

You’ve probably seen videos that use a tilt-shift lens—they make the world seem like that of a miniature train set. In videos, little people move quickly through an almost magical landscapes, both familiar and strangely different. Inspired by these videos, Anna Miller, a multimedia producer with the university’s Communications and...
MEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy