Humans of Tufts: Apurva Iyengar ’25

The patient was sitting up at 45 degrees with his legs stretched in front of him. He was looking out the window and had a fan on his bedside table. He didn’t look pleased, so I was expecting to be told to come back later. To my surprise, he welcomed me with a smile and told me to grab a chair. I led the conversation by introducing myself and gaining consent, followed by asking the most typical question, “What’s brought you in today?” That was when he took a glance, a deep breath, and replied, “Do you know of a condition called multiple myeloma?” Of course, I knew what multiple myeloma was and the different nuts and bolts. I gave him the textbook definition of multiple myeloma, and that’s when he stopped me. At that moment, we swapped roles, he became the teacher/knowledge source, and I became the student. Typically, patients expect you to be the knowledge source and provide the information; this wasn’t the case here.

