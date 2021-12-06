ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals: Kliff Kingsbury Fine After Bloody Lip Episode

By Howard Balzer
 4 days ago

That’s when Kingsbury lost his cool and bumped into defensive tackle Leki Fotu hard on the sideline, cutting his lip.

The good news was that cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. intercepted Dalton on the next play after the penalty and advanced the ball to the Chicago 28-yard line for even better field position. The bad news was that Kingsbury had to quickly go back to being a play-caller and was doing so while spitting blood.

Coincidentally, after a 14-yard pass from Murray to wide receiver A.J. Green moved the ball to the 10-yard line, running back James Conner took a direct snap and gained nine yards. However, he was stuffed for no gain and then on third-and-goal, Kingsbury called for the direct snap again, but Conner was dropped for a 6-yard loss.

Kingsbury later said, “I wish I could have had that one play call back on third-and-1. But James also a big run right before it.”

As for the collision with Fotu, Kingsbury acknowledged during his postgame radio interview on ArizonaSports 98.7 FM that the penalty got his goat.

"I was super frustrated," he said. "(It) was basically karma for me not being able to control my emotions. When we roughed the punter, basically I ran into Leki Fotu, the biggest guy on the field. I think it was God letting me know I better settle down.”

Kyler Murray: I think Kliff Kingsbury has a pretty good job right now

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t outright dismiss Oklahoma’s reported interest in him to replace Lincoln Riley as the program’s head coach. But it’s safe to say Kingsbury’s quarterback doesn’t think he’ll be departing the NFL to go back to college. In his Wednesday press conference, Kyler Murray basically shrugged...
NFL
New York Post

J.J. Watt weighs in on wild Kliff Kingsbury-Oklahoma report

Much like the rest of social media, J.J. Watt got a laugh over Sunday’s report that Kliff Kingsbury could potentially replace Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. After ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Sooners were targeting Kingsbury, Watt weighed in on the speculation surrounding his head coach. “Killin’ it on the...
NFL
Kyler Murray Feels 'Pretty Close' to Returning

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took the practice field Wednesday morning and looked much improved from Friday. Murray is dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for two games. There is no definitive answer as to whether his game status will change this week, but Wednesday was a good sign.
NFL
Cardinals Adjust Bye Week Schedule to Avoid Past Woes

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled after their bye weeks under head coach Kliff Kingsbury the past two seasons. They are 5-9 in such games, including last season's 3-6 record after a strong start. This year, the Cardinals' bye is late in the season, Week 12, and they have already set...
NFL
