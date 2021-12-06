Arizona Cardinals: Kliff Kingsbury Fine After Bloody Lip Episode

That’s when Kingsbury lost his cool and bumped into defensive tackle Leki Fotu hard on the sideline, cutting his lip.

The good news was that cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. intercepted Dalton on the next play after the penalty and advanced the ball to the Chicago 28-yard line for even better field position. The bad news was that Kingsbury had to quickly go back to being a play-caller and was doing so while spitting blood.

Coincidentally, after a 14-yard pass from Murray to wide receiver A.J. Green moved the ball to the 10-yard line, running back James Conner took a direct snap and gained nine yards. However, he was stuffed for no gain and then on third-and-goal, Kingsbury called for the direct snap again, but Conner was dropped for a 6-yard loss.

Kingsbury later said, “I wish I could have had that one play call back on third-and-1. But James also a big run right before it.”

As for the collision with Fotu, Kingsbury acknowledged during his postgame radio interview on ArizonaSports 98.7 FM that the penalty got his goat.

"I was super frustrated," he said. "(It) was basically karma for me not being able to control my emotions. When we roughed the punter, basically I ran into Leki Fotu, the biggest guy on the field. I think it was God letting me know I better settle down.”