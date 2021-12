The CAC 40 Index drifted a little bit lower on Friday after filling the gap a couple of days ago. By doing so, it looks as if the market is starting to stabilize, perhaps getting rid of all of that fear that came out due to the omicron variant being announced. Nonetheless, we have the 50 day EMA sitting at the 6873 level and turning higher. Because of this, I think the 50 day EMA will continue to be important enough for the market to pay attention to as support. This is a market that I think will continue to attract buyers on dips, so value hunters will be a big part of what happens next.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO