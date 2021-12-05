ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

MATCHDAY: Benitez under pressure as Everton welcomes Arsenal

FOX Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. After a thrashing by his former club in the Merseyside derby, Everton manager Rafa Benitez is under increasing pressure heading into a home match against Arsenal that wraps up the 15th round of games in the Premier League. Everton...

www.foxsports.com

Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez admits Gbamin dilemma

Everton boss Rafa Benitez admits Jean-Philippe Gbamin has offered him a dilemma. The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries. He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Raleigh News & Observer

MATCHDAY: Liverpool primed to pile on misery for Everton

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Arriving with the best attack in the Premier League, Liverpool looks primed to pile on the misery for local rival Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. Everton hasn't won any of its last seven games and the pressure is increasing on manager Rafa Benitez, who is taking on his former club. Meanwhile, Liverpool great Steve Gerrard could do his old club a big favor by leading Aston Villa, where he has recently taken over as manager, to a win over Manchester City, one of Liverpool's main title contenders. Second-place City is a point ahead of third-place Liverpool and a point behind Chelsea, which is also in action at Watford. Fourth-place West Ham is at home to Brighton, third-to-last Burnley looks for just its second win of the season in a trip to Wolverhampton, and Leicester travels to Southampton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Benitez comments show unrealism about Everton crisis

Rafa Benitez has spoken in defence of his players following yesterday’s defeat for Everton at Brentford. But, did his comments accurately reflect the truth about his side’s situation?. Benitez was responding to the outpouring of anger at the end of yet another miserable performance and a loss that plunges Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Everton manager Benitez not worried about relegation battle

Everton manager Rafa Benitez insists he is not worried about a relegation battle. The Toffees were thrashed 4-1 at home by local rivals Liverpool on Wednesday. They are now only five points above the bottom three, but Benitez is not concerned about fighting for survival. Asked if he was worried...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Cole questions Benitez position at Everton

Former Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole has questioned the position of Everton manager Rafa Benitez after last night's 4-1 derby defeat. Everton fans - who showed their ire towards the players during Sunday's defeat at Brentford - were seen leaving Goodison Park after just 20 minutes of the derby, therefore missing Demarai Gray's strike in the 38th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Is it time for Benitez to go with Everton in freefall

Rafa Benitez’s tactics as Everton manager were again exposed in last night’s horrendous 4-1 home defeat to Liverpool. Going into this match it was a tough ask for anyone to believe that Everton had any real chance of overcoming their neighbours in this game. Benitez had all the usual injury...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez rejects Arsenal rumours for Calvert-Lewin

Everton boss Rafa Benitez insists they're under no pressure to sell their best players. The Blues spent just £1.7million in the summer as they had to watch their spending with Financial Fair Play rules weighing heavy. But Benitez was clear in his pre-match press conference that Everton will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It is really important to show character and stay calm': Rafa Benitez urges Everton to follow Arsenal's example with Mikel Arteta and keep the faith despite miserable run of eight Premier League games without a win

Rafa Benitez urged Everton to follow Arsenal and see how backing a manager through a difficult spell can pay off. Former Everton midfielder Mikel Arteta will return to Goodison Park with his position as Arsenal head coach now secure. The club’s board kept faith with the Spaniard when he faced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Benitez says Everton must be active in January

Everton boss Rafa Benitez says they must be active in January. In addition to Benitez being hamstrung by injuries, he is also paying the price for a £500m transfer spend under billionaire owner Farhad Moshiri which has failed to improve the club. It has left their current manager having to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

Benitez given ‘full support’ by Everton as team flounders

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rafa Benitez has been given the “full support” of Everton’s board amid a drastic downturn in the team’s results in the Premier League. The backing comes on the day Everton hosts Arsenal as the team looks to bounce back after failing to win any of its last eight games in the league. That run has dropped the team to 16th place and just five points above the relegation zone. The club’s director of football hasn’t survived though. Everton says Marcel Brands “has left his post” after 3 1/2 years at Goodison Park during which time he oversaw an outlay of close to 300 million pounds ($400 million) on signings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
95.5 FM WIFC

Soccer-Benitez praises Everton character in Arsenal fightback

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Everton manager Rafa Benitez heaped praise on his team for their resilience in a comeback 2-1 Premier League win nL1N2SR2NL over Arsenal on Monday which gave the Spaniard some breathing space after he came under pressure following a nine-game winless run. Late goals by Richarlison and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Digne dumped after row with Everton boss Benitez

Everton are prepared to listen to offers for Lucas Digne. Digne's Everton future has been thrown into doubt after he was dropped from the 18-man squad for their win over Arsenal for arguing with boss Rafa Benitez. The French left-back was nowhere to be seen when the Toffees pulled off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Toffees FINALLY win again to ease pressure on Rafa Benitez as Demarai Gray hammers home stunning strike to seal comeback after Gunners had taken the lead through Martin Odegaard

Signs of life from Everton at last. Rafael Benitez’s team only played for about 20 minutes here at Goodison Park but it was enough. From a goal down to victory in the blink of a disbelieving eye. This was some comeback, some finale. Whether it breathes new and sustained life in to their troubled season remains to be seen. But this was the very definition of thrilling all the same.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Brentford 1-0 Everton: Ivan Toney penalty heaps pressure on Rafael Benitez ahead of Merseyside derby

Ivan Toney's 24th-minute penalty secured Brentford a first Premier League win in six games as Everton slumped to a 1-0 defeat on Super Sunday. Toney struck from the penalty spot to decide a contest starved of quality after Andros Townsend was penalised for a high boot on Frank Onyeka upon VAR review. It was a sweet moment for Toney, who spoke in midweek of having not been given a fair chance under Rafael Benitez when the pair were at Newcastle in 2018.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Brentford increase pressure on Rafael Benitez with win over Everton

Ivan Toney came back to haunt his old boss Rafael Benitez with his first-half penalty enough to give Brentford a 1-0 victory over Everton. The result extended the Toffees’ winless run to seven matches and increased the pressure on the new manager at Goodison Park ahead of Wednesday’s Merseyside derby with his former club Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE

