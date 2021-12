The community was hoping for a Battlefield Battle Royale, and one Reddit user made it happen. After EA confirmed that Battlefield 2042 would not have the long-awaited Battle Royale for the fans, one of the most anticipated game modes of the game was Portal. Not only because of the nostalgia of being able to play between different generations of soldiers that we have seen in previous games but also because of the Rules Editor. Although DICE said it would have limitations and that players will “not be able to build a Battle Royale mode,” Reddit user chbmg has achieved the “impossible!”

