The shampoo company gambles on the two-dimensional game! The Tap score is 8.7, and the number of reserved users exceeds 500,000?

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article[GameLookspecialmanuscriptnoreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook report/As the momentum of the two-dimensional element becomes more and more hot, games with the two-dimensional theme have made achievements in almost all game categories, and the combination of “two-dimensional +” has also become the key to the typed production of such products. key, spoon. Especially in...

gamingideology.com

Popculture

McDonald's Making Massive Change to Its Drive-Thrus

McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
TECHNOLOGY
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
BGR.com

Last chance: 5 Black Friday Alexa deals ending soon at Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday were incredible this year. That’s especially true at Amazon, though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The nation’s top online retailer always offers insane deals ahead of the holidays. And it goes without saying that Black Friday Alexa device deals offer some of the deepest discounts of the year. In 2021, we saw all-time low prices on just about every popular product we could think of. From 4K TVs and Instant Pots to Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy phones, Chromebooks, and more, it was all on sale. But the best part is that some of...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

U.K. Production Bounces Back to Record High, TV Spend Doubling Since 2019

The U.K.’s film and TV production boom, which began years before the pandemic but has shot out of the blocks since coming out of lockdown in mid 2020, has been quantified, with figures showing that television has been spearheading an extraordinary rate of growth. According to the British Film Institute, for the rolling year October 2020-September 2021 — the first four quarters since production restarted — combined spend on high-end TV and film reached £5.94 billion ($7.86 billion), more than 25 percent higher than the £4.7 billion spent in 2019, then a record. Leading the pack was high-end TV, which hit an...
ENTERTAINMENT
gamingideology.com

Sniper Elite 5 Announced for PS4, PS5, Xbox One & XSX

Revolt Sniper Elite 5 presented. The accompanying trailer promises a routine sequel. Sniper Elite 5 will be released next year for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and will also be included in the Xbox Game Pass portfolio at the same time as launch.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Card Game
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gamingideology.com

Sony PlayStation buys Forza and Halo support developer Valkyrie Entertainment

The recently announced studio acquisitions by Sony Interactive Entertainment are “not an arms race” with Xbox, according to Hermen Hulst. But you don’t give up either. Following Returnal developer Housemarque, PC port specialist Nixxes Software, Liverpudlian studio Firesprite and finally Bluepoint Games (Demon’s Souls), the following announcement is now made To follow.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Download the exclusive Steelbook edition for the game from PlatinumGames

As part of The Game Awards, Square Enix recently announced the specific release date for: The Fall of Babylon. On March 3, 2022, the title written by PlatinumGames action experts will be released in this country. the Steelbook Edition you can now secure yourself exclusively with Amazon. So far, Amazon...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Amazon introduces Alexa with an Arabic language option with a Gulf accent

Amazon today announced that Alexa, the mastermind of Echo devices, will be launched in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering customers a new local experience in Arabic, with a Gulf accent, new signature features designed specifically for Saudi customers, and new integrations. with compatible devices in the smart home, approaching Alexa’s two hundred skills.
TECHNOLOGY
gamingideology.com

Constructing a three-terminal competition fusion ecology, the “300 million mouse dream” that crosses the line of fire is still going on

In the past, we often regarded “Crossing the Line of Fire” (hereinafter referred to as CF) as a model of long-term operations. You will rarely see an IP that can maintain an error-free posture for 13 years, successfully accumulating more than 500 million registered users worldwide. It can be said that CF has become a classic symbol of the FPS category.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: PUBG: Battlegrounds goes free-to-play January 12

Throughout the years, PUBG: Battlegrounds has seen so many changes. We’re proud of all the improvements our little game has seen over the years, but now it’s time for the game to make its biggest leap of all: free to play. It’s been a long road getting to...
VIDEO GAMES

