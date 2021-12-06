ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folded paper self-developed two-dimensional “Backlight Dive” first exposed the real machine video, players: Must play!

By Editorial Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article【GameLookSpecial manuscripts are not allowed to be reproduced without authorization!】. GameLook reported/Recently, the development of paper-stacking games has entered a burst mode. Last month, Folding Paper’s new game “Love and Deep Space” held an offline inter-satellite closed test in Shanghai Folding Paper Building. On December 3, another new game...

How do top mobile games recall lost players?These four methods are very effective

[GameLookspecialmanuscriptnoreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook report/In the game industry, player churn is an unstoppable and inevitable phenomenon. No matter how good a game is, its player churn rate is far lower than that of its competitors, especially in the field of mobile games. As the demographic dividend disappears and the market enters the...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Free-to-play ARC Raiders is first game from ex-Battlefield developers

ARC Raiders, the first game from the studio founded by Electronic Arts’ former chief designer, will launch in 2022, Embark Studios announced at The Game Awards 2021. The game is a free-to-play first-person sci-fi shooter in which players fight to repel a mechanized alien invasion. The preview trailer shown...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

In the day and evening light years, we will focus on the domestic two-dimensional market, and the new tour “Resonas” is first exposed, saving the world by train?

【GameLook special manuscript, no unauthorized reprinting!】. GameLook report/Eight years ago, the movie “Snow Country Train” directed by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho was released worldwide, breaking the record for the highest single box office in South Korea at that time. Different from the great fantasy of space opera, the film freezes the future after the sudden climate change, and humans are forced to attach themselves to a train that runs forever along the rails.
JAPAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Backlight#Paper Folding#Game Players#Folding Paper#Station B#Rtt
coinspeaker.com

Battle of Guardians: The First Real-Time Play-to-Earn NFT Fighting Game

Leveraging this P2E revolution, Battle of Guardians introduces the first-ever real-time multiplayer NFT fighting game. Earning an income while playing games seemed far-fetched not that long ago. Now, the emergence of blockchain-based gaming, alongside hype around the metaverse, has led to a breakout year for the play-to-earn (P2E) movement, with accounts up over 500% year-on-year as the global NFT gaming market has boomed to a $20 billion valuation.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Match 3 + RPG! DQ’s new game “Dragon Quest” tops the free list

[GameLook special manuscript, no reprint without authorization]. GameLook report/A few days ago (December 1st), Square Enix and NHN PlayArt jointly developed the mobile match-3 game “Dragon Quest: Fighting Dragon Fighting (ドラゴンクエストけしケシ!)” officially launched daily service. In view of the fact that “Dragon Quest (DQ)” itself is a Japanese national-level game...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Tips for zero-gravity co-op fun in Heavenly Bodies, out tomorrow

Heavenly Bodies is now only a day away from launch! We’re in near disbelief that the time has finally come but are beyond excited to see our game in everyone’s hands. To get everyone prepared for their inevitably troublesome time aboard the station, we’ve prepared a tips and tricks checklist. It’s a must-read for anyone aspiring to be an outstanding cosmonaut.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Designing Gold Rush, a More Free-Form Mode for Stealing and Stealth in Hood: Outlaws and Legends

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a third-person, cooperative multiplayer heist game, set against a medieval-inspired backdrop. Gold Rush is our exciting new game mode that pits Outlaw teams against each other to collect and bank as much gold as possible within a time limit. You can collect gold by killing guards, discovering hidden treasures, and stealing treasure chests. You’ll need to stay vigilant however as you can be killed by the opposing team and have your gold wallets snatched! Remember to bank held gold regularly at any claimed capture point, and don’t get too greedy or your overburdened wallet may slow you down.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Fortnite Discover the Device Challenge SOLVED: How to Complete the New Season Quest

Fortnite developer Epic Games has released a new set of challenges for Chapter 3 Season 1. The new season features a selection of different missions, including seasonal missions, daily missions, milestones, and character missions. Completing character missions unlocks specific rewards, while most other missions unlock XP. Week 1 Seasonal Missions...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update is a PS5 download for a free PS4 game

Another popular PS4 game got the big PS5 upgrade treatment this week, adding a new title to its next-gen library. It’s been a busy week for Dauntless, with developers Phoenix Labs launching a brand new update that adds content and brings the game natively to next-gen consoles. So even if...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Amazon’s latest Nintendo Switch bundle offers huge savings – but only for a limited time

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. If you’re looking to get someone a Nintendo Switch for Christmas, Amazon UK may have the perfect deal for you. Currently, the leading online retailer sells a Nintendo Switch bundled with popular fitness game Ring Fit Adventure for £309.99. This offers a whopping £60 saving off the regular price of £369.99.
VIDEO GAMES
cell.com

Review of strategies towards the development of alloy two-dimensional (2D) transitional metal di-chalcogenides

Atomically thin two-dimensional (2D) transition metal di-chalcogenides (TMDCs) have attracted significant attention due to their prosperity in material research. The inimitable features of TMDCs triggered the emerging applications in diverse areas. In this review, we focus on the tailored and engineering of the crystal lattice of TMDCs that finally enhance the efficiency of the material properties. We highlight several preparation techniques and recent advancements in compositional engineering of TMDCs structure. We summarize different approaches for TMDCs such as doping and alloying with different materials, alloying with other 2D metals, and scrutinize the technological potential of these methods. Beyond that, we also highlight the recent significant advancement in preparing 2D quasicrystals and alloying the 2D TMDCs with MAX phases. Finally, we highlight the future perspectives for crystal engineering in TMDC materials for structure stability, machine learning concept marge with materials, and their emerging applications.
CHEMISTRY
gamingideology.com

Metal Dogs will be released physically in Japan for consoles on April 8

Since August metal dogs in Early Access on Steam. Now developer 24Frame has announced that the spin-off of the Metal Max series will also be released in Japan on April 8 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The publication takes place physically with absolutely remarkable box art. Also new to Steam is the update 0.3.0 available.
