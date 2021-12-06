Folded paper self-developed two-dimensional “Backlight Dive” first exposed the real machine video, players: Must play!

Atomically thin two-dimensional (2D) transition metal di-chalcogenides (TMDCs) have attracted significant attention due to their prosperity in material research. The inimitable features of TMDCs triggered the emerging applications in diverse areas. In this review, we focus on the tailored and engineering of the crystal lattice of TMDCs that finally enhance the efficiency of the material properties. We highlight several preparation techniques and recent advancements in compositional engineering of TMDCs structure. We summarize different approaches for TMDCs such as doping and alloying with different materials, alloying with other 2D metals, and scrutinize the technological potential of these methods. Beyond that, we also highlight the recent significant advancement in preparing 2D quasicrystals and alloying the 2D TMDCs with MAX phases. Finally, we highlight the future perspectives for crystal engineering in TMDC materials for structure stability, machine learning concept marge with materials, and their emerging applications.

CHEMISTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO