Whatever Happened to the Cast of Scrooged?

Out of all the desirable men in Hollywood, there are only a couple that tick off the box of talented actor and style icon, at the same time. One of them is Stanley Tucci. The actor is of Italian descent, and was born and bred in New York City. He started out acting at a young age, and made his first film debut in 1985. The rest was history. Through the years, he has starred in numerous plays, films, and television series, and has worked with top filmmakers and co-actors. He has even gone on to direct, write, and produce his own projects. There’s always something new to discover about him, as he never fails to amaze his followers with his new ventures. In 2021, Tucci wore a different hat, and hosted a travel documentary series for CNN called, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. He brought viewers to the different part of Italy, and showcased the most mouth-watering of dishes. This was another feather in his cap, and one that allowed him to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series. This is just one of the times Tucci showed us that he is capable of upping his game time and time again. Here are five other times wherein Tucci proved that he is more than just a style icon:

