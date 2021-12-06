Whatever Happened to the Cast of Scrooged?

When Halloween rolls around, expect candy, creepy clowns, and horror movies. In 2019, that holiday was reserved for Countdown, which stars Elizabeth Lail and Jordan Calloway, with the film centering around a young nurse who downloads an app that has the ability to determine the exact date someone’s going to die. With Quinn, she’s given three days to live, and the young nurse must find a way to stop the curse before death closes in. On the surface, Countdown’s premise is mildly intriguing; however, the horror film was met with negative reviews by critics and currently sports a 26% on rotten tomatoes. Of course, critical reception isn’t an indication that a movie will bomb as evidenced by the Saw series, which felt bulletproof at the box office. Countdown was made for a budget of $6.5 million, so the film didn’t exactly light the box office on fire during its initial run; however, it made nearly $50 million worldwide, thus Countdown was far from a flop. However, given the C+ CinemaScore and the lack of a sequel announcement (which was teased at the end), it’s fair to stay that Blumhouse Pictures understands that they don’t exactly have a big hit on their hands. So, what happened? Countdown arrived with little buzz and failed to gain traction as weeks went on. Let’s dive deeper into the reason most audiences ignored the 2019 horror feature.
