ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Whatever Happened to the Cast of Scrooged?

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than 30 years since the hilarious Billy Murray and his funny co-stars walked the red carpet to introduce their new Christmas movie, “Scrooged”. Since the movie was first premiered in 1988, it has become a Christmas classic. Once December rolls around – or Thanksgiving ends – families all...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
B100

Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 of the Most Iconic 80s Disney Movie Moments

The 1980s was a great decade for a lot of things, and Disney movies were no exception. Over the course of the 80s, Disney released more than a dozen movies, and many of them have provided us with moments that people still talk about today. While it’s true that not all of these movies have aged well in their entirety, they’ve all gone on to play a special role in the hearts of Disney fans of all ages. Even if you weren’t around during the 80s, there’s a very good chance that you’ve seen (and remember) at least one of these iconic moments from Disney movies. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 most iconic Disney movie moments of the 80s.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Times Stanley Tucci Proved His Acting Versatility

Out of all the desirable men in Hollywood, there are only a couple that tick off the box of talented actor and style icon, at the same time. One of them is Stanley Tucci. The actor is of Italian descent, and was born and bred in New York City. He started out acting at a young age, and made his first film debut in 1985. The rest was history. Through the years, he has starred in numerous plays, films, and television series, and has worked with top filmmakers and co-actors. He has even gone on to direct, write, and produce his own projects. There’s always something new to discover about him, as he never fails to amaze his followers with his new ventures. In 2021, Tucci wore a different hat, and hosted a travel documentary series for CNN called, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. He brought viewers to the different part of Italy, and showcased the most mouth-watering of dishes. This was another feather in his cap, and one that allowed him to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series. This is just one of the times Tucci showed us that he is capable of upping his game time and time again. Here are five other times wherein Tucci proved that he is more than just a style icon:
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katharine Mcphee
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
Carol Kane
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Truman Capote
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Bobcat Goldthwait
Person
John Forsythe
Person
Bethenny Frankel
Person
Robert Mitchum
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Lucille Ball In First, Up Close & Personal Look At ‘Being The Ricardos’

The Oscar-winning actress looked just like the iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ star in the debut trailer for the Amazon Prime biopic about the sitcom. Lucy, I’m home! Nicole Kidman gave fans the first in-depth look at her in character as Lucille Ball in the all-new Amazon Prime movie Being The Ricardos in the trailer released on Wednesday November 10. The 54-year-old actress was spot-on for the comedy legend in the new Aaron Sorkin written and directed movie, which she stars in alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Lucille’s husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as well as J.K. Simmons, Clark Gregg, and many more.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Films Involving The Cast of Silent Night

The latest holiday horror film sees Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode play Nell and Simon, two parents who invite their closest friends to join their family for an elegant Christmas dinner in their English home. However, in the midst of the smiles, laughter, and eggnog, the world is on course for big destruction and the group of friends must find a solution to the complicated problem. This horror feature is loaded with a notable cast and this list will name five excellent films that involve the actors of Silent Night. Let’s get started with the first movie on the list.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Film Sets of Wes Anderson That We Would Want to Live Inside

Entering the whimsical world of acclaimed filmmaker, Wes Anderson, is one of the great cinematic experiences. His visual artistry is out of this world, as he continues to come up with the most eccentric and imaginative films. His works of art have also served as an inspiration for major brands all over the world through the years. Anderson first aspired to be a writer at young age, but realized the beauty of filmmaking after toying with his father’s Super 8 camera while making silent films. Thank goodness for this discovery, as it has allowed us to see a new realm of filmmaking, and has allowed us to immensely enjoy one project after the other. Leave it to Anderson to make us see the world through different lenses. Only he can make the unconventional become endearing, and the out of the box elevate into something magical. Here are five film sets of Wes Anderson that we would want to live inside:
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Why Countdown Was Mostly Ignored By Audiences

When Halloween rolls around, expect candy, creepy clowns, and horror movies. In 2019, that holiday was reserved for Countdown, which stars Elizabeth Lail and Jordan Calloway, with the film centering around a young nurse who downloads an app that has the ability to determine the exact date someone’s going to die. With Quinn, she’s given three days to live, and the young nurse must find a way to stop the curse before death closes in. On the surface, Countdown’s premise is mildly intriguing; however, the horror film was met with negative reviews by critics and currently sports a 26% on rotten tomatoes. Of course, critical reception isn’t an indication that a movie will bomb as evidenced by the Saw series, which felt bulletproof at the box office. Countdown was made for a budget of $6.5 million, so the film didn’t exactly light the box office on fire during its initial run; however, it made nearly $50 million worldwide, thus Countdown was far from a flop. However, given the C+ CinemaScore and the lack of a sequel announcement (which was teased at the end), it’s fair to stay that Blumhouse Pictures understands that they don’t exactly have a big hit on their hands. So, what happened? Countdown arrived with little buzz and failed to gain traction as weeks went on. Let’s dive deeper into the reason most audiences ignored the 2019 horror feature.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Christmas Movies#Scrooged
TVOvermind

The Five Worst Movies Involving The Cast Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The highly anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally made its way into theaters last month and it features a top-notch cast that includes Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Bill Murray, Finn Wolfhand, and Sigourney Weaver. This list will revisit the terrible films that feature the core cast of the latest reboot. Afterlife focuses on a single mother and her children, who happen to discover that they’re an important connection to the original Ghostbusters. This article will only focus on live-action features, so don’t expect films like WALL-E, Sausage Party, or Toy Story to be on the list. Though to be fair, none of those films would’ve been considered in the first place. Let’s get started with the first movie.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Nicholas Sparks Film Adaptations that Show Us the Different Faces of Love

Is it still possible to be a hopeless romantic in a world that has become so cynical? This might be a question we ask ourselves from time to time when we feel as if we lost all faith in humanity. Fortunately, we have romantic movies to come home and curl up to whenever we have one of those off days. These anxiety-reducing and heart-fluttering films are somehow able to make us believe in love and happily ever after once again. One of the bestselling authors who has had his novels adapted into numerous box office films is Nicholas Sparks. The beauty in his writing lies in the truth of his storytelling. Sparks is able to draw inspiration from real-life experiences, and has successfully brought these unforgettable experiences into the big screen time and again. Here are five Nicholas Sparks film adaptations that show us the different faces of love:
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Two Movies That Have Come to Define Christmas

Just so we’re clear, there are a lot of Christmas movies out there, but there are a few that exemplify the holiday in a way that people have come to identify with, and it’s fair to state that a lot of folks would probably agree with this assessment. Die Hard, which was debated for a while when it came to carrying the designation of being a Christmas movie, is now one that quite a few people agree is a Christmas movie. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a holiday movie without question, but it’s become a traditional type of movie that more than a few fans have watched every holiday since they were young and couldn’t understand most of the jokes. Both of these movies have come to define Christmas in their own ways since they’ve been accepted and embraced by so many that trying to deny it is kind of pointless. The thing about that is, some people will still argue against Die Hard since it’s a movie about a cop taking on a bunch of terrorists at a Christmas party. As if that’s going to disqualify it.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of Don’t Look Up

One of the biggest movies of the season is Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which sees the return of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, along with a top-notch supporting cast such as Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. Despite the big A-list names, none of these actors and strangers to being a part of a bad film. This article will list the five terrible movies that involve the cast of Don’t Look Up. The only movies exempt from this list is animated features.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Why The Shaft Reboot Bombed At The Box Office

Back in the 1970s, Blaxploitation was a hot genre that gave black filmmakers and artists a voice within the movie industry. One of the popular properties from that era was Shaft, a suave black detective who kicked ass and was a hit with the ladies. Nearly three decades later, Samuel L. Jackson took over the role of Shaft and the film was somewhat of a box office success by making over $100 million worldwide based on a budget of $46 million. The world of Shaft would be revisited 19 years later by combining all three generations together, with Tim Story directing the 2019 sequel/reboot. Despite the success of the previous two films, the reboot became the first film in the franchise to score a rotten tomato, which is an abysmal 34%. What’s worse is that the reboot completely bombed at the box office, making less than $10 million opening weekend and garnering nearly $22 million worldwide during its initial run. So, what happened? While Shaft wasn’t a huge mainstream attraction, the previous versions managed to sell more tickets than the updated version. Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning behind Shaft bombing at the box office.
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Sorkin goes behind the scenes of Lucy and Desi

If things had gone according to plan, Lucille Ball would have been a major movie star. Instead, she had to settle for being the queen of television comedy for over 25 years. Not exactly a lousy alternative. But the new film “Being the Ricardos” does make one wonder if Ball may have had a few other successful careers, like director (and not just of her own show) had she been born just a few years later.In Aaron Sorkin’s loving and sharp dramatization of a particularly fraught week during the making of “I Love Lucy ” Ball, as played by Nicole...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

20 facts you might not know about 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation'

The Griswold family can’t seem to catch a break on vacation, even when it comes to the holidays. Among their adventures is “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” which some consider the best movie in the series. Whether or not you agree with that assessment, here are 20 facts about Clark, Cousin Eddie, and the rest of the Griswold gang.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’: SXSW Sets Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s A24 Pic As Opening Night Film

Everything Everywhere All At Once, the upcoming sci-fi adventure pic from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—who are collectively known as Daniels—will open the 29th SXSW Film Festival on March 11, South by Southwest Conference and Festivals announced today. The film making its world premiere in Austin centers on an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes, also starring Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Lee Curtis. Kwan and Scheinert produced with The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and A24, with Ley Line Entertainment, IAC and Josh Rudnick exec producing. “We are...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“A Castle For Christmas”: What Has Cary Elwes Been Up To?

People did not have a lot of expectations for A Castle For Christmas, but the movie got, quite surprisingly, mostly positive reviews. The movie stars Brooke Shields as a highly successful romance writer seeking peace and quiet in Scotland and Cary Elwes as a duke who hesitantly opens his castle to Shields’ character. “Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner,” the official synopsis goes. “Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.” Daniel M. Kimmel, of North Shore Movies, explained perfectly the appeal of the movie: “You may not remember the details of “A Castle for Christmas” a month from now, but if you’re looking for something to watch while eating leftovers, it should do the trick.”
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Ensemble Casts on TV Right Now

2021 saw many production delays due to the pandemic that resulted in a number of beloved series not returning to the air. Some shows have now been on hiatus for multiple years, including major hits like Stranger Things and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But there is still plenty of quality to be found, particularly when it comes to the acting talent enlisted for some of the best – and most underappreciated – television that did run this year. Here are ten shows with truly terrific ensemble casts on TV right now.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy