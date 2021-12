Text description provided by the architects. We focused on a special story of our brand in order to spread the strengths of Sumsei in the room. Sumsei has products that mostly encounter bare bodies or bare feet, such as ‘body dryer’ which is the leading product that is used to easily dry the body after shower. We paid attention to the fact that it is the closest brand to our body among many products that we easily pass by in our daily life. Wind blows when we stand up on Sumsei with a bare body, and the wind slowly awakens our senses. The awakening of the senses is the process of constantly redefining oneself by the senses from recognizing one's body as the subject of the senses. Sumsei awakens our senses from head to toes and constantly ventilates our existence like the poem “Flower” by the poet Kim Choon Soo and the “rose” of the Little Prince, and this is the key element to unraveling the space of Sumsei.

