Dataships: Automating healthy data relationships

By Elaine Burke
Silicon Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe it your privacy policy or cookie consent monitoring, ruled by GDPR or CCPA, Dataships wants to help automate your compliance. Since the introduction of GDPR, users are ever more aware of their data rights and their expectations around privacy and security have been raised. We pivoted sharply from the early,...

aithority.com

CyberSecurity AI startup CyberQ Secures 5 Million to Automate AI data solutions

CyberQ Technologies Inc. has raised 5 Million in seed funding to expand its expert team of outcome based solution providers. Turing Technology Group (TTG) led the seed round. The new funding will help grow the team and expand recruiting, customer acquisition and customer enabling automated solutions. CyberQ is a VC...
TECHNOLOGY
Silicon Republic

Dublin-based building tech company to create 100 new jobs by 2024

IFS, which recently raised €2m in funding for growth, is partnering with Microsoft to develop new services and rebranding itself to Fexillon. Building tech company Integrated Facilities Solutions (IFS) plans to create 100 new jobs over the next three years to help expand its operations in the US, UK and Scandinavia.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Group: Pandemic tech tools raise risk of everyday tracking

Tech tools like digital contact tracing apps and artificial intelligence that European governments rolled out to combat COVID-19 failed to play a key role in solving the pandemic and now threaten to make such monitoring widely accepted, a new report shows.The health surveillance technologies that many European countries deployed after the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year were often adopted without enough transparency, safeguards or democratic debate, according to a report released Thursday by AlgorithmWatch, a nonprofit research group that tracks the impact of AI systems. Authorities scrambled to develop new technologies or use existing ones to combat the virus's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Personal Data#Online Privacy#Gdpr#Ccpa Dataships#Saas
Silicon Republic

Intel appoints a new VP based in Ireland

With Neil Philip’s promotion, nine Irish or Ireland-based people now hold vice-president roles at Intel. Intel is promoting Neil Philip to the role of vice-president in its manufacturing, supply chain and operations group. Ireland-based Philip currently leads operations at the chip giant’s Fab 24 manufacturing facility in Leixlip, Co...
BUSINESS
Healthcare IT News

How CIOs can turn flawed data into 'healthy data'

The U.S. healthcare ecosystem is quite complex, and there is a focus on healthcare outcomes, controlling costs and improving data. The importance of healthcare data quality and how "healthy data" can improve overall healthcare quality cannot be overstated. This has been of paramount importance to Dr. Oleg Bess, a practicing...
Silicon Republic

Irish analytics company NewsWhip to double its engineering team

After securing $2.5m in debt funding, the company has its eye on an ‘ambitious’ growth plan. Irish-founded news analytics platform NewsWhip has revealed plans to significantly expand its product and engineering team. The company is currently looking to fill eight roles by early next year as part of a major effort to ramp up growth.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

At least €4m in funding launched for paediatric research in Ireland

Minister Simon Harris said the SFI-backed research funding has the potential to improve the lives of many sick children in Ireland. Fresh funding of at least €4m has been announced for research proposals in the paediatric field of study that have the potential to find new treatments and cures for sick children in Ireland.
WORLD
Silicon Republic

Ireland’s DPC responds to ‘baseless’ Facebook lobbying accusations

The Irish data watchdog said its meetings with Facebook were in keeping with its supervisory role and that the lobbying accusations are false. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has rejected the recent accusations that it lobbied in the interests of Facebook, stating the claims are “utterly untrue”.
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Attack Surface Management Startup CyCognito Raises $100 Million

Attack surface management startup CyCognito recently raised $100 million in its latest funding round, valuing the company at $800 million. CyCognito offers cyber security through its attack surface scanner, which uses artificial intelligence to identify weak spots in an organization's network. The new funding comes as companies around the world continue to add new defenses to the growing rise of cyber threats and attacks. CyCognito co-founder and CEO Rob Gurzeev joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
FOX40

What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?

Robotic vacuum cleaners halted in their tracks. Doorbell cameras stopped watching for package thieves, though some of those deliveries were canceled anyway. Netflix and Disney movies got interrupted and The Associated Press had trouble publishing the news. A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. […]
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Dublin’s Danalto to work with ESA on IoT indoor tracking tech

Trinity College Dublin spin-out Danalto will work with the European Space Agency to develop low-infrastructure indoor location technologies. Dublin-based IoT software company Danalto has won a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA). The 18-month contract will see it work with the ESA on low-infrastructure, indoor location technologies that complement the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Nova Leah gets backing from US health giant to expand cybersecurity reach

The Irish company received investment from the venture arm of Northwell Health, a New York healthcare provider with 23 hospitals and 830 outpatient facilities. Medical cybersecurity start-up Nova Leah has closed a round of seed funding as it works to expand its reach to medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers around the world.
BUSINESS
Dealerscope

NPD Data Reflects a Healthy Retail Sector

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/7/21: In the wake of a muted Black Friday event that saw the first-ever year-over-year decrease in sales, there was an influx of understandable anxiety across the retail space. However, data released yesterday from NPD paints quite a positive picture for the retail sector in 2021. At the start of December, U.S. sales revenue for general merchandise in 2021 has already reached 100% of peak sales in 2019 and 98% of peak sales in 2020. For the week of Thanksgiving, which is typically the start of holiday shopping around the nation, sales increased by 14% from 2020 but were still 5% below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. The key takeaway from all of this data is that the state of retail is healthy in 2021 and has shown a resurgence from the struggles of 2020, even in the face of lingering effects of the pandemic and global supply chain issues.
RETAIL
Silicon Republic

Enet and Fastcom agree on €5m high-speed broadband deal

The partnership will give Fastcom customers access to broadband speeds of up to 1Gbps with Siro’s fibre infrastructure. Telecoms network company Enet has announced a deal worth up to €5m with Fastcom to deliver high-speed broadband to regional towns across Ireland. This new partnership gives Fastcom access to Siro’s fibre...
TECHNOLOGY
businessjournaldaily.com

Financial Industry Banks on Data, Automation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Data is king in banking and financial institutions use it to improve efficiency and drive business. Automation and artificial intelligence allow banks and credit unions to mine mountains of data to identify consumer habits. What is purchased, how it’s paid for – debit card, cash or app – and whether it was purchased in-store or online are tracked to give banks a better perspective.
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
Silicon Republic

Why sensor technology could be at the heart of future health

Dr Aoife Morrin believes the ‘holy grail’ of sensor technology lies in the ability to monitor our health via biomarkers in the skin. Sensors have become central to many technological advances in recent years and this is reflected in the growing investment in the space. In 2018, Queen’s...
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Why global tech turns to Indian talent

Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal is the latest alumnus of India's prestigious technical universities appointed to head a multi-billion-dollar US tech firm, and Shivani Nandgaonkar wants to follow in his footsteps. The 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay  -- Agrawal's alma mater -- has already been recruited by Google to become one of the thousands of IIT graduates at major American tech companies. "When I heard about Parag, I was so happy," she said. "One IITian is also CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai. So this is my (stepping) stone now." Twitter's Agrawal is the youngest chief executive in the S&P 500 at just 37.
BUSINESS

