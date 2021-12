The euro rallied quite significantly on Wednesday to test the 1.1350 level. This also is where we had recently seen quite a bit of importance due to the fact that it was the bottom of the overall downtrending channel that we had recently broken through. At this point, market memory suggests that this could be a bit of a barrier to overcome, but it is difficult to imagine a scenario where we simply slice through it like nothing happened. Even if we did, there are plenty of areas above that could cause resistance, so I am looking for signs of exhaustion to start selling.

