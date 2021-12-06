ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Coast Guard Role and Missions 2021

sldinfo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1790, the Coast Guard has safeguarded the American people and promoted national security, border security, and economic prosperity in a complex and evolving maritime environment. The Coast Guard saves those in peril and protects the Nation from all maritime threats. As a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces,...

sldinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

New U.S. Navy sub takes on legendary name

The first USS New Jersey was a turn-of-the-century battleship that circumnavigated the globe for two years as part of President Theodore Roosevelt’s “Great White Fleet.” The next was a World War II naval legend, earning nine battle stars in the Pacific theater before returning to service three more times over the next 50 years: in Korea, Vietnam and in the dying days of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.
MILITARY
Fortune

The highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history is on a mission to take the armed forces electric

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. In 1965, Bob Dylan performed his first electric concert at the Newport Folk Festival and got booed off the stage. In 2021, Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense and highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history, made her own visit to Newport, R.I. And like the iconic folkie-turned-rocker, her mission was to go electric.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Washington Dc#U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#American#Nation#The U S Armed Forces#Coast Guard Districts#Coast Guard Headquarters
sldinfo.com

The Evolution of the Viper Attack Helicopter: JAGM Testing

HEADQUARTERS MARINE CORPS – Marines from Marine Operational Test & Evaluation Squadron 1 (VMX-1) conducted an operational test and evaluation of the joint air-to-ground missile (JAGM) from an AH-1Z Viper, Nov. 3-7 at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. VMX-1 fired and evaluated the JAGM to determine its suitability and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
keysweekly.com

DRONES ADD TO COAST GUARD’S CAPABILITIES IN THE KEYS

With eyes on water and on land, U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada also is taking to the sky, thanks to a program that’s introducing short-range drones. On the grounds of Station Islamorada recently, Coast Guard members looking to become certified drone pilots grabbed handheld controllers during a three-day training with instructors. Launching the station’s two drones into the air, two instructors stood by trainees as they maneuvered drones over the waters, scouring the mangroves of Snake Creek and surveying the scene from above before bringing them back for landing.
ISLAMORADA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
workboat.com

Coast Guard looks to future small boat fleet

With a fleet of 1,500 operational small boats in 41 types, the Coast Guard makes long-range plans for a myriad of mission platforms, Cmdr. Carlos Crespo told an audience at the International WorkBoat Show Friday. Boat builders, suppliers and others with interest in the program heard a summary of the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Connecticut Post

Lawsuit: Coast Guard cadet dismissed for having child

NEW LONDON — A former Coast Guard Academy cadet, who was dismissed weeks before he was due to graduate after revealing he and his fiancee at the time had a child, is suing over an academy policy banning cadets from being parents. Isaak Olson, in a lawsuit filed in...
NEW LONDON, CT
Bay Weekly

Coast Guard Tells Bay Boaters to Dress for Winter

It’s an annual warning that bears repeating: Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature. While we’ve heard it before, cold-water tragedies continue to happen in the Bay region. So the U.S. Coast Guard is again urging boaters to prepare for the worst if you’re on the water this time of year. If the water’s under 60 degrees, it’s drysuit season.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Coast Guard Cutter Cypress arrives in Kodiak

Coast Guard Base Kodiak received an early Christmas present Sunday as a new cutter sailed into port, replacing the US Coast Guard Cutter SPAR, which departed in January for the East Coast. The Coast Guard Cutter Cypress will take over the role as a buoy tender, according to a Coast...
KODIAK, AK
Daily Republic

Solano Coast Guard auxiliary member headed to Antarctica

FAIRFIELD — A member of the local North Solano Coast Guard auxiliary unit will be part of the crew of the icebreaker Polar Star headed to Antarctica to resupply scientists at McMurdo Station on Ross Island. Rene Steinhauer of Fairfield is a nurse practitioner specializing in emergency medicine and is...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Virginian-Pilot

Navy’s Fleet Forces Command changes hands after “Old Salt” admiral is tapped to be nation’s No. 2 military officer

Adm. Chris Grady — just nominated to be the nation’s No. 2 military officer — turned over Norfolk-based Fleet Forces Command to a new commander, Adm. Daryl Caudle, with a call to sailors to remember the determination that won World War II. Grady introduced the idea of the command as the Navy’s foundry where it forges readiness of its people and ships, submarines and aircraft, Caudle said, ...
NORFOLK, VA
USNI News

Report to Congress on Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter

The following is the Dec. 7, 2021, Congressional Research Service report, Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter (Polar Icebreaker) Program: Background and Issues for Congress. The Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter (PSC) program is a program to acquire three new PSCs (i.e., heavy polar icebreakers), to be followed years from now by the acquisition of up to three new Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs) (i.e., medium polar icebreakers). The PSC program has received a total of $1,754.6 million (i.e., about $1.8 billion) in procurement funding through FY2021, including $300 million that was provided through the Navy’s shipbuilding account in FY2017 and FY2018. With the funding the program has received through FY2021, the first two PSCs are now fully funded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Coast Guard Helps Commercial Crab Boats

Coast Guard crews across the Pacific Northwest have towed 10 disabled or distressed commercial fishing vessels back to port in the first week of the Dungeness crab season which began Dec. 1. These tow operations, along with numerous safety escorts, have ensured the safe passage of several fishing crews and...
MILITARY
Daily Telegram

Coast Guard will 'platoon' icebreakers in Twin Ports

As the Twin Ports enters the winter season without a home-based icebreaker, the U.S. Coast Guard's regional headquarters affirmed Wednesday the port would be covered. “The icebreaking needs of Duluth-Superior will be met with a Coast Guard asset,” said Mark Gill, director of vessel traffic services based at the Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
DULUTH, MN
realcleardefense.com

Time to Revise the Japan Coast Guard Act?

Japan must be ready to respond calmly and resolutely to crises in its territorial waters. It has become a regular occurrence for vessels of the China Coast Guard to intrude into the territorial sea around the Senkaku Islands (which China calls the Diaoyu), navigate in the contiguous zone, and approach and pursue Japanese fishing vessels. By the end of October 2021, CCG ships had navigated in the contiguous zone on 291 days in total, a similar pace to 2020 when 333 days were recorded that year, the most in any year. (The total was 291 days by end of October last year, as well.)
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy