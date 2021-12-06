ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Zurbruegg to retire in July 2022

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss National Bank Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg will retire at the end of July 2022, the central bank said on Monday. Zurbruegg, who was born in 1960 and has been a member of the SNB’s monetary policy-setting governing board since 2012, has recently...

Reuters

French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 bln euros

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A Paris appeals court on Monday slashed the penalty UBS (UBSG.S) must pay for allegedly helping wealthy clients in France evade taxes to 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), but upheld that the Swiss bank was guilty of both promoting illegal banking services and money laundering.
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Credit Suisse Chairman Breaks Swiss Quarantine Rules

António Horta-Osório exhorted Credit Suisse Group AG CS -1.38% employees to be better at managing risks and following the rules when he joined the Swiss bank in April after a string of scandals. The chairman got caught up in his own misconduct earlier this month, breaking quarantine in...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

ECB should maintain sequence of future policy moves: Schnabel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank should not change the sequence of its future policy moves, even if that risks pushing up government borrowing costs, but may need a backstop to prevent market fragmentation, board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday. The ECB has long stipulated that an...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UBS Swiss arm proposes veteran Ronner as chairman

ZURICH, Dec 6 (Reuters) - UBS Switzerland, the domestic arm of UBS Group (UBSG.S), will propose the election of Markus Ronner as chairman and Barbara Lambert as a new independent member of the board of directors at its annual meeting in April 2022, the companies said on Monday. Ronner will...
BUSINESS
spglobal.com

German, Swiss banks among least efficient in Europe during Q3

Germany and Switzerland's biggest banks were among the least efficient in Europe in the third quarter, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows. Of a sample of 37 European banks, Deutsche Bank AG was the least efficient as measured by its cost-to-income ratio at 86.01%, which was a 45-basis-point improvement from the year-ago 86.46%. The German lender said transformation charges for the period rose to €583 million, compared to €104 million in the previous year. These charges included a contract settlement and software impairments of approximately €450 million as a result of a cloud migration. Deutsche is targeting a cost-to-income ratio of 70% for 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
kdal610.com

Germany must build fiscal reserves for next crisis – Scholz

BERLIN (Reuters) – Fighting the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest challenge for Germany’s new government and Berlin must create fiscal reserves now to be prepared for the next crisis, Chancellor Olaf Scholz from the centre-left Social Democrats said on Thursday. Scholz’s three-way ruling coalition with the pro-spending Greens...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Twenty central banks hold meetings as inflation forces split

(Dec 12): The world’s top central banks are diverging, as some turn to tackling surging inflation while others keep stoking demand, a split that looks set to widen in 2022. The differences will be on full display this week with the final decisions for 2021 due at the U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, which are together responsible for monetary policy in almost half of the world economy. They won’t be alone -- about 16 counterparts also meet this week, including those in Switzerland, Norway, Mexico and Russia.
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

UniCredit chief not interested in Generali or Mediobanca – Il Sole 24 Ore

MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit wants to grow its domestic footprint and could consider tie-ups in Italy and abroad, but has no interest in the country’s biggest insurer Generali and its top shareholder Mediobanca, CEO Andrea Orcel said in a newspaper interview. UniCredit, Italy’s No.2 bank by assets, on...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

UniCredit to cut 950 jobs in Italy under new plan – unions

MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit is set to cut 950 full-time positions in Italy under a new plan to the end of 2024 Italy’s second-biggest bank presented on Thursday, unions said in a statement. The cuts, mainly concentrated in central offices, will be carried out by retiring people, including...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Italy may compensate firms hit by anti-takeover powers, sources say

ROME (Reuters) – Italy is considering offering compensation to firms penalised by the use of its anti-takeover powers, two government officials said, in a move intended to reduce the risk of legal disputes. Prime Minister Mario Draghi has repeatedly used the so-called “golden powers” since he came to office...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tony James to retire as Blackstone executive vice chairman

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) told its employees on Thursday that Executive Vice Chairman Hamilton "Tony" James, a key contributor to the firm's rise to become the world's largest alternative asset manager, will retire. James, who joined Blackstone in 2002 as president and chief operating officer, led the...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Ex-Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to join General Atlantic as vice chairman

(Reuters) – Private equity firm General Atlantic on Wednesday named Ajay Banga, the former president and chief executive officer of Mastercard Inc, as its vice chairman. Banga will assume his responsibilities at General Atlantic, which includes advising on strategic matters, its investment teams and its portfolio, from Jan. 1 next year. (https://refini.tv/3I7QGnX)
BUSINESS
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
BUSINESS
Marietta Daily Journal

Massive US debts could ‘trap’ Powell as Fed fights inflation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. went on a borrowing binge last year, and the hangover could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to fight inflation without crashing the economy. Corporate debt has surged $1.3 trillion since the start of 2020 as borrowers took advantage of emergency Fed action as the pandemic spread, slashing interest rates and backstopping financial markets to keep credit flowing. More debt held by more companies suggests potential risks as borrowing costs rise from currently low levels.
BUSINESS
The Independent

2021 is strongest year for mortgage lending since 2007

This year is set to be the strongest for mortgage lending since 2007, following the stamp duty holiday and a wave of homeworkers moving from cities, according to a trade association.An estimated £316 billion of home loans has been handed out this year, UK Finance said – up by nearly a third (31%) compared with 2020.This is set to be the highest total since gross lending reached £357 billion in 2007.House purchases have been the main driver of lending in 2021, while homeowner re-mortgaging activity has been slightly down on last year, UK Finance said.It also predicted that lending will...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
ECONOMY
AFP

Business sentiment cautious in Japan as virus fears linger

Japan's major manufacturers remain cautious about the economy's trajectory, with business sentiment flat for the quarter as concerns about the pandemic linger, a key survey showed Monday. Among major non-manufacturers however, there was an improvement in confidence about the world's third largest economy, offering glimmers of hope. The Bank of Japan's Tankan business survey -- a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies -- showed a reading of plus 18 for major manufacturers, unchanged from the previous quarter and slightly lower than market consensus of plus 19. Among large non-manufacturers meanwhile, confidence improved to plus nine from plus two in the previous quarter, the sixth consecutive improvement.
BUSINESS

