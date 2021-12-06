Sanderson Scores Twice More As Capitals Improve To 4-0

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey saw Bemidji State score two quick goals late in the third period to turn a 2-1 lead entering the frame into a gut-wrenching 4-3 loss on Friday evening. Taylor Lind scored twice for SCSU including a strike with just over two to play that cut the deficit to one while Olivia Cvar added the Huskies' middle goal. Goaltender Emma Polusny recorded her 3000th career save and moved to second all-time in program history in stops. Six different Huskies had an assist while Lind and Nicole Ness each led with four shots on goal. SCSU led twice in the game as Lind opened things midway through the first by putting home a rebound and Cvar put the Huskies back on the high side tied at one early in the second. Cvar's wrister came off a gorgeous touch from the blue line that Klara Hymlarova sent straight to the former crashing the slot.

