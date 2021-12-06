ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is off to a great start

 4 days ago
Photo: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Vikings fans might struggle to find a lot of positives from these last two seasons.

Minnesota finished 7-9 in 2020. The Vikings’ 2021 is currently not looking great with the team at 5-7 after the loss to the Lions.

Let’s take note of something positive with this article at least: the Vikings have a star wide receiver in Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson finished the Lions game with 182 receiving yards and a touchdown on Sunday. He currently has 2,609 career receiving yards, which puts him in elite company.

Jefferson has the third-most receiving yards by a player through their first two seasons in the Super Bowl era. Only Odell Beckham Jr. (2,755) and Randy Moss (2,726) have more (H/T Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune).

Oh yeah, and Jefferson has five more games to try and raise his numbers. Adam Thielen suffered an ankle sprain during the Lions game. If Thielen ends up missing game time, Jefferson could be looking at an even-bigger role in the offense.

