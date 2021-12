DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For about 40 years, Shahn Place Inc. in Oak Cliff has served children and adults with special needs by offering free day care, services and housing, but now the nonprofit is struggling. A fire destroyed their assisted and independent living center on Black Friday. Program manager Kamel Wesley said after speaking with the fire marshal, it appears the fire was intentionally set. Shahn Place Inc. living center destroyed by fire (Erin Jones – CBS 11). “Because some who is less fortunate broke in trying to stay warm on a cold night,” he said. ” I think Black Friday it was real,...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO