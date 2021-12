Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Friday, Chinese ride-hailing champion Didi Chuxing announced it was delisting from the U.S. and refiling for an IPO on the Hong Kong stock exchange, completing a U-turn from June, when the taxi app snubbed Hong Kong in favor of debuting on the New York Stock Exchange.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO