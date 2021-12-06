Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint: Israeli ministry

A new airport that would be the first ever owned by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority may sound improbable given the years of conflict between the two peoples, but it could eventually come to light. In a recent proposal, Israel’s regional cooperation minister Issawi Frej is advocating for an airport to be constructed in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Atarot, where an airport used to exist during the British Mandate period but has since been abandoned. It’s an area on the side of the pre-Six-Day-War boundary that was annexed by Israel when Jerusalem’s borders expanded in 1967.

