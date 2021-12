Buying a home in this seller’s market is a whirlwind, and these home buyers took us along for the ride. This is The Chase, a new series featuring real Charlotteans and their house hunting stories. Read past editions here. Newlyweds Danielle and Kevin Logan were told the Dilworth/South End condo they were renting was going on the […] The post The Chase: Newlyweds with $350K budget hunt for a north Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO