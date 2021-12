Go big or go home? Well, we’re doing both with these house party catering options. Thank goodness restaurants are back in full swing this Christmas. That said, many of us are still choosing to celebrate this merry occasion at home. It's fuss-free, away from the crowds, and an exclusive celebration with the ones you love, need we say more? But if cooking up a festive feast isn’t exactly a forte of yours, let Hong Kong’s best restaurants, along with their many takeaway and delivery options, sort out your dinner spread.

