Public Safety

Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint: Israeli ministry

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager who rammed a car into a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank early on Monday, seriously injuring...

abc17news.com

Israeli president celebrates Hanukkah at West Bank site

HEBRON, West Bank (AP) — Israel’s president has visited one of the most contentious spots in the occupied West Bank to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. Sunday’s visit by Isaac Herzog to the West Bank city of Hebron sparked scuffles between Israeli security forces and protesters. Herzog said he was visiting the Cave of the Patriarchs to celebrate the ancient city’s Jewish past and promote interfaith relations. The city is known for its tiny ultranationalist Jewish settler community and difficult living conditions for Palestinians. The visit drew widespread criticism from Palestinians and left-wing Israelis.
Times Daily

Israeli police questioned on Palestinian attacker's shooting

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel's Justice Ministry said Sunday that two police officers were brought in for questioning following the shooting death of a Palestinian who had stabbed an Israeli man in east Jerusalem. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Police kill Palestinian attacker after Jerusalem stabbing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian after he stabbed and wounded an ultra-Orthodox Jew on Saturday near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, a tense and crowded area that is often the scene of demonstrations and clashes. A widely circulated video shot by a bystander appeared...
US News and World Report

Israeli Stabbed in Jerusalem, Palestinian Assailant Shot Dead

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli outside Jerusalem's walled Old City on Saturday before he was shot and killed by security forces at the scene, police said. A video released by Israeli police appears to show a man crossing a street and then turning around and several times stabbing...
abc17news.com

Israel returns Palestinian remains after mix up of bodies

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli officials say they successfully returned the remains of a 14-year-old Palestinian after mistakenly returning a different corpse. Amjad Abu Sultan was killed last month while allegedly throwing firebombs in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli army returned the teenager’s body Saturday, describing Friday’s mix-up as an “unfortunate mistake.” The error has drawn further attention to Israel’s controversial policy of withholding the remains of Palestinians killed allegedly carrying out attacks. Israel agreed to return the bodies of Abu Sultan and Isra Khazimia citing “humanitarian grounds.” Abu Sultan was a minor when he committed his alleged attack while Isra Khazimia was reported to have had mental health issues.
The Independent

Palestinians freed after hunger strikes have lifelong damage

A year after being released from an Israeli prison following a 103-day hunger strike, Maher al-Akhras is barely able to walk. Frequent bouts of dizziness and sensitivity to noise mean he can neither enjoy social occasions nor return to work on his ancestral farm in the occupied West Bank.Back home, he is seen as a hero of the Palestinian cause, one of a small group of hunger strikers who have secured release from Israeli detention. But the mental and physical damage from the prolonged hunger strike has left him and others like him unable to resume normal lives, and...
foreigndesknews.com

Israeli Wounded in Suspected West Bank Car-ramming, Driver Shot and Killed

An Israeli security guard was seriously wounded in a suspected car-ramming attack at a West Bank checkpoint early Monday morning, security officials said. The driver of the vehicle was shot and “neutralized.”. The incident occurred at about 1.30 a.m at the Te’enim checkpoint near the West Bank city of Tulkarem....
foreigndesknews.com

Two Israelis Attacked, Car Set on Fire After Driving Into Ramallah

Palestinian rioters Wednesday night attacked two Israeli civilians and set their vehicle on fire after the pair stopped in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Wednesday night, Israel’s army said. The two men were rescued by Palestinian security forces and reached a nearby checkpoint after sustaining minor injuries, before...
audacy.com

Turkey calls for Israeli 'sensitivity' toward Palestinians

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is open to improved relations with Israel, but the country must first display “more sensitive” policies toward Palestinians. Erdogan told a group of journalists in Qatar late Tuesday that better ties with Israel would be...
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
wincountry.com

Egypt court orders release of jailed researcher – rights group

CAIRO (Reuters) – An Egyptian court ordered the release of jailed researcher Patrick Zaki on Tuesday, the human rights group Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) reported, and Italy’s foreign minister said Zaki “is no longer in prison”. Zaki, a graduate student at the University of Bologna, was arrested in...
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
wincountry.com

Malaysia cabinet reconsidering single wholesale network plan for 5G – minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – The Malaysian government is considering whether to go ahead with its plan for a single wholesale 5G network, with the cabinet to make a final decision by January, its communications minister Annuar Musa told reporters on Tuesday. Malaysia’s proposed centralised 5G network has been met with...
