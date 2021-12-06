ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong Winds and Lake-Effect Snow – Winter Weather Advisory

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 pm. Strong winds and lake-effect snow showers will cause slippery spots on roads this Monday PM/night. We have seen gusts of 40-50 mph especially at Lake Michigan. Lake-effect snow showers and flurries will continue through the day. Accumulations will be in the...

www.woodtv.com

98.3 The KEY

Snoqualmie Pass I-90 Getting Hammered with Up to 50 Inches of Snow

If you're planning to drive to the west side of the mountains this week, make sure you're prepared with chains, plenty of fuel, a bathroom stop before you go, and some snacks. If you have an all-wheel-drive vehicle it shouldn't be a problem. If you're not confident driving in the snow you might want to postpone the trip or take a plane or train.
TRAFFIC
CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California. Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBCMontana

Heavy mountain snow on the way

- WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday night through Sunday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. WINTER STORM WATCH from late Friday night through Sunday morning for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region....
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

LIGHT SNOW TODAY... THEN, A WINTER STORM TOMORROW NIGHT

Light snow that has been ongoing today, will continue through the afternoon. The disturbance bringing this snow is much weaker than the winter storm we will be dealing with tomorrow, but we could still see a coating to about 2″ of snowfall across the area today. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and breezy afternoon with a quiet night in store for the region.
ENVIRONMENT
Sioux City Journal

Snow foolin: Winter storms expected to deposit as many as six inches

By the time many folks in Siouxland are settled into work on Friday morning, they can expect to start seeing snowfall outside their window. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast office out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sioux City itself should anticipate at least three inches of snow accumulation from a winter weather event that's likely to kick off after noon. Accompanying those snowflakes, forecasters are predicting east-northeast winds that could top out at 30 mph. Heading into Friday night, there's a chance of further snow, before midnight, that could add another inch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect Friday for Northern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first major winter storm of the season remains on track for parts of northern Iowa, southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect midday Friday, lasting through early Saturday for Allamakee, Winneshiek, Chickasaw, Butler, Grundy, and Bremer counties in the TV9 viewing area with a Winter Storm Warning in place just north and west.
IOWA STATE
Post Register

Winter Storm Watch issued for our mountain ranges, 1-2 feet of snow possible this weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mostly sunny skies are taking over Thursday! Winds are expected to be breezy this afternoon with temperatures only in the upper 30's for highs. In the mountains, moisture will increase later today giving the northern zones a chance at light snow showers into Friday. Our mountain valleys could see an inch or two through Friday afternoon, ski resorts 3-5 inches.
BOISE, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 15:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. In Utah, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected. Chain laws may be enacted in Uinta County, WY.
RICH COUNTY, UT
WOOD

High winds expected Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A powerful storm system will move through West Michigan on Saturday and the biggest hazard it will generate is wind. Winds will be strong enough to cause scattered power outages and 7 to 12 foot waves on the shore of Lake Michigan. A high...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, Noon, 120921

Only minor accumulation (less than an inch) is expected with slightly higher amounts by U.S 10. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s this afternoon and it will be a bit breezy.
ENVIRONMENT
shorebeat.com

Wind Advisory In Effect, Strong Thunderstorms Possible In Saturday Cold Front

A major cold front will move through the Shore area Saturday, plunging the mercury 20 degrees in a span of just hours, prompting thunderstorms along the way. After a sunny day with calm breezes Friday, Saturday will see unseasonably high temperatures, with a high reaching 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly. But there will be a chance of showers in the morning, with a much larger chance of rain and thunderstorms moving through after 4 p.m. A south wind will blow 15 to 25 m.p.h., with gusts as high as 45 m.p.h. Rainfall during the day will be minimal, except in the case of localized thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

High Wind Watch for Saturday

A High Wind Watch has been issued for much of Southern Lower Michigan from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. Winds could gust from 45 to 60 mph. Winds this strong are likely to bring down tree limbs and perhaps cause some power outages. The Watch is likely to be replaced with either a High Wind Warning or a Wind Advisory. Gale Warnings will be out for Lake Michigan. Stay off piers and breakwalls Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Green Lake; Marquette; Sauk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and some ice accumulations expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk and Columbia Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Uncertainty is high given the sensitivity of the forecast to exact surface/road temperatures.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

