Strong Winds and Lake-Effect Snow – Winter Weather Advisory

By the time many folks in Siouxland are settled into work on Friday morning, they can expect to start seeing snowfall outside their window. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast office out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sioux City itself should anticipate at least three inches of snow accumulation from a winter weather event that's likely to kick off after noon. Accompanying those snowflakes, forecasters are predicting east-northeast winds that could top out at 30 mph. Heading into Friday night, there's a chance of further snow, before midnight, that could add another inch.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO