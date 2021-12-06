ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault plans fewer job cuts in France than initially planned – media

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker Renault has concluded its talks with labour unions, business daily Les...

AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Plan for solar module gigafactory unveiled in France

Catherine Pommier, the innovation director of Ad’Occ, the regional economic development agency in Occitanie, southern France, has revealed, at the EnerGaïa Forum, that the agency is planning to attract investors for the construction of a solar module factory. The agency is targeting to start with an initial capacity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Germany plans to make vaccination compulsory for some jobs

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The incoming German government wants to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory from March 16 for people working in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical practices, according to a copy of draft legislation seen by Reuters on Sunday. Germany has been reticent about making vaccines compulsory for...
HEALTH
Seekingalpha.com

Renault sees revenue of $1.1B from planned EV recycling business

Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY +1.9%) believes that its planned recycling business could generate an additional €1B ($1.13B) by 2030. "These activities will generate 200 million [euros] in turnover from 2025", said CEO Luca De Meo at the former auto manufacturing plant in France that the company is turning into a recycling and repurposing center for used EV vehicles and components.
BUSINESS
hot96.com

Spain has no plan to sell Caixabank stake, minister tells Expansion

MADRID (Reuters) – Economy Minister Nadia Calvino has told the Expansion newspaper that the Spanish government does not intend to sell its stake in Caixabank. “We have, on the horizon, no plan nor any intention to divest the state’s stake,” Calvino said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper published on Monday. “It is a very well managed lender,” she added.
ECONOMY
The Independent

New German government to revamp incentives for electric cars

Germany's new government said Monday it is extending the country's current system of incentive payments for buyers of electric and hybrid cars for a year but then plans to impose tougher requirements for vehicles to qualify for the support.The economy and climate ministry that was set up when Germany's new government took office last week said it will only provide payments starting in 2023 for “electric vehicles that demonstrably have a positive climate-protection effect.” Meeting that requirement will be based, in part, on a minimum distance cars can travel under electric power.For the next year, the current system will...
CARS
The Independent

Germany approves billions for climate, modernization fund

The German government on Monday approved 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in funding to be used for combating climate change and modernizing the country, a move that the new finance minister described as a “booster” for Europe s biggest economy.The supplementary budget approved by Chancellor Olaf Scholz s Cabinet entails putting the money into a government fund that is being redesigned as a “climate and transformation fund." It will be used to finance projects aimed at fighting climate change and improving Germany s infrastructure.Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a statement that “60 billion euros for investments in the...
ENVIRONMENT
hot96.com

Italy reports 21,042 new COVID cases, 96 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 96 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 118 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 21,042. New cases had jumped by nearly two thirds on Friday to 20,497. With 96 victims in the past 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Saudi man mistaken for Khashoggi suspect was on holiday in France

PARIS (Reuters) -The Saudi national arrested in Paris this week on suspicion of being involved in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was just a tourist who had been holidaying with a friend in France, an official familiar with the investigation said. After his return to the kingdom, the man...
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Biden says he is 'deeply troubled' by Kellogg’s plan to permanently replace striking workers

President Biden took aim at Kellogg Co., saying he is "deeply troubled" by the company's plans to permanently replace striking workers. "Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members’ jobs and livelihoods," Biden said in a statement Friday. "And such action undermines the critical role collective bargaining plays in providing workers a voice and the opportunity to improve their lives while contributing fully to their employer’s success."
ECONOMY
Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS

