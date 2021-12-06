Winter storm warning issued for parts of Northern Michigan

Effective: 2021-12-10 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell First Major Winter Storm of the Season on Track for Friday Afternoon and Friday Night .A major winter storm is shaping up for Friday afternoon and Friday night, especially across southeast Minnesota into west central Wisconsin. Over a foot of snow is possible in this corridor. Further to the south, a mixture of snow and freezing rain impact areas along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor. Travel throughout the region will be severely impacted from Friday afternoon through at least Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Some thundersnow is possible Friday evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Light snow and wintry mix develops by early in the afternoon and increases in intensity by late in the afternoon. The heaviest precipitation falls in the late afternoon to early overnight hours and tapers off towards sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

