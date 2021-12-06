Winter storm warning issued for parts of Northern Michigan
By Candice Williams, The Detroit News
Marietta Daily Journal
4 days ago
Dec. 6—Parts of Northern Michigan and Upper Peninsula are under a winter storm warning as roads remain snow covered and slippery after as much as 10 inches have pounded some areas. The warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Monday for eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. By Sunday...
Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night and Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.
Effective: 2021-12-09 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Jackson WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from 2 inches in the northern part of the county, to around 6 inches in the south. * WHERE...Jackson County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Effective: 2021-12-11 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches in the valleys and 10 and 20 inches possible in the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph and locally stronger on the higher peaks. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Athol, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult late Friday through Saturday.
Effective: 2021-12-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Redwood; Renville WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Renville and Redwood Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dixon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds will increase to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon producing patching blowing and drifting snow.
Effective: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 14 inches. * WHERE...Hyder. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin dry but become wetter and heavier on Friday. Heaviest snowfall rates will occur Friday morning.
Effective: 2021-12-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Houston WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Taylor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday night and Saturday, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Today, hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Friday night into Saturday, travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night and Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.
Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Adams; Juneau WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Juneau and Adams Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Taylor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph creating some blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Taylor and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Ontonagon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday night into early Saturday, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Ontonagon County. Highest accumulations are expected in the Bruce Crossing area, with less northward toward the lakeshore. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night into Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.
Effective: 2021-12-10 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Price WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Price County. * WHEN...From noon Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...For today`s Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Warning Friday night into Saturday, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Delta County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 7 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Today, the hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Friday night into Saturday, travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds Friday night and Saturday will make travel dangerous at times. Additionally, power outages will be possible.
Effective: 2021-12-10 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell First Major Winter Storm of the Season on Track for Friday Afternoon and Friday Night .A major winter storm is shaping up for Friday afternoon and Friday night, especially across southeast Minnesota into west central Wisconsin. Over a foot of snow is possible in this corridor. Further to the south, a mixture of snow and freezing rain impact areas along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor. Travel throughout the region will be severely impacted from Friday afternoon through at least Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Some thundersnow is possible Friday evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Light snow and wintry mix develops by early in the afternoon and increases in intensity by late in the afternoon. The heaviest precipitation falls in the late afternoon to early overnight hours and tapers off towards sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston First Major Winter Storm of the Season on Track for Friday Afternoon and Friday Night .A major winter storm is shaping up for Friday afternoon and Friday night, especially across southeast Minnesota into west central Wisconsin. Over a foot of snow is possible in this corridor. Further to the south, a mixture of snow and freezing rain impact areas along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor. Travel throughout the region will be severely impacted from Friday afternoon through at least Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Some thundersnow is possible Friday evening. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Light snow and wintry mix develops by early in the afternoon and increases in intensity by late in the afternoon. The heaviest precipitation falls in the late afternoon to early overnight hours and tapers off towards sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Mower; Winona First Major Winter Storm of the Season on Track for Friday Afternoon and Friday Night .A major winter storm is shaping up for Friday afternoon and Friday night, especially across southeast Minnesota into west central Wisconsin. Over a foot of snow is possible in this corridor. Further to the south, a mixture of snow and freezing rain impact areas along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor. Travel throughout the region will be severely impacted from Friday afternoon through at least Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Some thundersnow is possible Friday evening. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Light snow develops by midday and increases in intensity by late in the afternoon. The heaviest snow falls in the late afternoon to early overnight hours and tapers off towards sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Effective: 2021-12-10 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dixon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds will increase to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon producing patching blowing and drifting snow.
Effective: 2021-12-11 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches in the valleys and 10 and 20 inches possible in the mountains. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph and locally stronger on the higher peaks. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Athol, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult late Friday through Saturday.
