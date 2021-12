(Iowa City) Iowa scored an 85-51 victory over Portland State on Friday. The Hawkeye men’s basketball team improves to 6-0 on the season. Keegan Murray had 23 points and nine rebounds in the win. He was 10/16 from the field and also collected two steals and a block. Patrick McCaffery scored 14 for Iowa. Kris Murray posted 13 points and six rebounds while Tony Perkins finished with 10 points.

