The NHL regular season is almost a quarter of the way through, and to say that it’s been disappointing for the Vancouver Canucks would be an huge understatement. With the team showing signs of growth during their 2019 Playoff run in the bubble, many expected that to be a building block for things to come in the future. But even after significant changes in the offseason, the team is still struggling for consistency so far this year, and among the many players needing to step up, Vancouver needs more from Brock Boeser amid their frustrating season.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO