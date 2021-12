With parents who represented their respective countries in field events at the Olympics, Anne-Cécile Ciofani had it in her genes to be a sporting success story. But even so, the French flyer could never have dreamed when she took up rugby as an 18-year-old just under a decade ago that one day her name would be on the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year trophy alongside greats of the game like Charlotte Caslick and Michaela Blyde.

RUGBY ・ 4 DAYS AGO