[WATCH] Tyler, the Creator Lists His 6 Favorite JAY-Z Songs of All Time

Pharrell sat down with Mark Ronson for an episode of The FADER Uncovered podcast, where he briefly discussed the “odd” yet “amazing” creative process of JAY-Z. About halfway through the episode, Pharrell explained that Hov tends to write his rhymes in falsetto instead of his voice’s regular register. “He’s not good because he’s just made good records, no, he’s really like a character,” he shared. “He’s an odd guy. If you ever spoke to him, have a conversation with him, it’s not a regular conversation. Or when he writes and he’s just sitting there mumbling to himself, in falsetto, by the way.”
