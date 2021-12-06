ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

[WATCH] Tyler, the Creator Lists His 6 Favorite JAY-Z Songs of All Time

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, the Hip-Hop community celebrated the 52nd birthday of JAY-Z. As fans shared their favorite songs and more, Tyler, the Creator got in on the conversation and revealed...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Tyler, The Creator Lists His Top 6 Jay-Z Songs

Spotify Urban Music Head Carl Cherry had the chance to catch up with Tyler, the Creator at the artist’s recent Golf Le Fleur pop-up. As Jay-Z recently celebrated his 52nd birthday over the weekend, Cherry asked Tyler to name his top five songs from Hov off the top to which Tyler responded without hesitation. For his last song, Tyler chose Show You How, explaining, “that last verse showed a lot of perspective to me as a kid, so that’s six so I’m done.” As Tyler went one song over, Cherry asked him if he wanted to take Funk Flex Grammy Family Freestyle off the list to which Tyler responded “No! No! “C’mon now, that song is crazy!”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Gets Full VEVO Takeover For His 52nd Birthday

JAY-Z is giving fans a gift for his 52nd birthday. Already in possession of membership of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Hov is teaming with Vevo through his Roc Nation label to officially release a large piece of his music video catalog to Vevo’s network. Beginning at midnight on December 4, fans can once more watch videos such as “Streets Is Watching,” “In My Lifetime,” “D.O.A. (Death of Autotune),” and more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
hypebeast.com

Pharrell Reveals That JAY-Z Writes His Rhymes in a Falsetto Tone

Pharrell sat down with Mark Ronson for an episode of The FADER Uncovered podcast, where he briefly discussed the “odd” yet “amazing” creative process of JAY-Z. About halfway through the episode, Pharrell explained that Hov tends to write his rhymes in falsetto instead of his voice’s regular register. “He’s not good because he’s just made good records, no, he’s really like a character,” he shared. “He’s an odd guy. If you ever spoke to him, have a conversation with him, it’s not a regular conversation. Or when he writes and he’s just sitting there mumbling to himself, in falsetto, by the way.”
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Tyler, The Creator Launches His Own Fragrance Line

Tyler, The Creator has spent years exploring the depths of fashion with his Golf Le Fleur brand and he’ll be adding a fragrance line to his arsenal very soon. The California native announced plans for the launch of his French Waltz fragrance on Wednesday (December 8), which will be available on the company’s website in two different sizes starting on December 13 at 11 a.m. ET.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Recalls Jay-Z's Reaction After Lil Mama Stormed 2009 VMA Stage

Lil Mama only released one studio album in her career but off the strength of its lead single, "Lip Gloss," she managed to be on top of the world. She became a host on America's Best Dance Crew and further asserted herself into the mainstream consciousness. Unfortunately, much of that hype crumbled with a brief cameo during the 2009 Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit record, "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama stormed to stage uninvited to stand alongside the two music vets. As you could imagine, Jay nor Alicia Keys were particularly fond of the move.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creator#Excuse Me Miss
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
mymixfm.com

Mariah Carey reveals why she goes all out during the holidays

Mariah Carey is nearly synonymous with Christmas thanks to her music, television specials, recipes, merchandise and, of course, all those festive memes. But, in a new interview, the singer opened up about why she continues to make the holidays such a big deal. She tells Entertainment Tonight that she was...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New Haven Register

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana Grande All Vy For Best Original Song Consideration

This year, a who’s who of Grammy-nominated artists and household names lead the original song Oscar race. But it’s still early days so anything can happen. Original song reigning queen H.E.R. has “Automatic Woman,” from “Bruised,” while “Right Where I Belong” by Brian Wilson and Jim James that plays in the doc “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” could gain traction with voters. Lead actress contender Jennifer Hudson teamed with Carole King for “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” a potential contender from “Respect.”
MUSIC
thesource.com

Lexxicon Raise The Bar With New ‘Tropicon Islands’

Tropicon Islands, Lexxicon’s long-awaited album, has finally arrived. The Toronto-raised Jamaican singer has established a new benchmark for himself with his latest release, which arrives just in time for the holidays. His conventional launch comprised a flood of singles, including “Bubble Everywhere,” “Power Over Me,” and “You Know Me,” which were both authorized by REVOLT.
MUSIC
Deadline

Toni Braxton & Angie Harmon Lifetime Movies Round Out Casts With Eddie Cibrian, Kelly Hu & Kristoffer Polaha

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has rounded out cast for both installments of Toni Braxton’s Fallen Angels Murder Club (working title, fka Fallen Angels Book Club), and Angie Harmon’s Barstow (working title) movies. The movies fall under previously signed deals with Braxton and Harmon, in which they will star in and executive produce multiple films for Lifetime. Eddie Cibrian (Northern Lights, CSI Miami) has joined the first installment of Braxton’s Fallen Angels, while Kelly Hu (List of a Lifetime, Scorpion King) joins the cast of the second film. Both films are based on the Hollis Morgan mystery book series by author R. Franklin James. Cibrian...
MOVIES
Billboard

What’s Your All-Time Favorite Christmas Song? Vote!

It’s the first day of December, which means one thing: It’s finally and officially time for Christmas music. Sure, there’s the endless debate about soundtracking Thanksgiving or whether to start the day after, but with the turn of the calendar page, there’s no denying it’s time to crank up the Christmas tunes.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Joyner Lucas Taps Lil Durk for New Single “Rambo”

The combo of Joyner Lucas and Lil Durk have come together for the new release “Rambo.” The single is available now via Lucas’ own Twenty Nine Music Group label at all DSPs and streaming services. “Rambo” is the latest of a run of new hits including collaborations with J. Cole...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy