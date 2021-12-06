Palestinian killed after ramming car into West Bank checkpoint: Israeli ministry

Arms stored for the Palestinian Hamas group exploded in a refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Friday night, killing and wounding a number of people, the state-run National News Agency reported. A Lebanese security official said authorities have no exact numbers of the casualties yet but that there could be as many as 12 dead in the Burj Shamali camp in the port city of Tyre. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Earlier Friday, camp residents said explosions shook the camp, adding that the nature of the blasts was not immediately clear. Ambulances rushed to...
