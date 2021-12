Hate it or love it, the final game of Northwestern’s season is here. The Wildcats (3-8, 1-7 B1G) will take on in-state foe llinois (4-7, 3-5 B1G) in Champaign, Ill. for the Land of Lincoln Trophy (known affectionately around these parts as the HAT). The ‘Cats won the HAT in 2015 at Soldier Field and haven’t let go since, winning the last six matchups. Will NU continue its streak, or will first-year Illini coach Bret Bielema accomplish what his predecessor failed to in five tries on attempt No. 1?

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO