Plumlee (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against at Milwaukee. Plumlee will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday. P.J. Washington started at center in the first two games of Plumlee's absence, averaging 15.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks during those contests, but Nick Richards started the Hornets' latest game. However, Richards only played seven minutes during the 133-119 loss to the Bulls, so Washington -- whether he is starting or not -- will likely be the primary beneficiary of Plumlee's absence.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO