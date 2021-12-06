ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Is Venables More Prepared For The Job Than Riley Was When He Started?

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 7 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss which of the last two Sooners coaches was more prepared for the job when they were hired.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Sooners Announce Newest Assistant Coaches

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced his first two assistant coaching hires Friday, naming Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ted Roof as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Venables also announced that he is retaining Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley on...
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oregon To Hire Dan Lanning: Georgia Defensive Coordinator Replacing Mario Cristobal As Ducks Coach

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is set to take over as coach at Oregon, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. Lanning, who joined the program in 2018 as linebackers coach, has served in the role of Bulldogs defensive coordinator since the 2019 season. Lanning will fill the vacancy created by Mario Cristobal recently being named the coach at his alma mater Miami.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OU Launches NIL Website Connecting Businesses, Athletes For Endorsement Deals

The University of Oklahoma is launching a new platform to connect businesses and student athletes for name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. “When this actually rolled out, there weren’t a lot of rules that were in place, so it was more for over a free-for-all than we expected, and I think that forced us to play a little bit of catch-up,” OU Executive Associate Athletics Director Kenny Mossman.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

