Impact athletes: Dalton Nimrick, sr.; Charles Jagusah, jr.; Gunner Jacks, jr. Outlook: Similar to other Alleman athletic programs, the Pioneers lost a lot of talent and experience last year. Despite that, Alleman has three wrestlers that could all potentially make it to state. Coach Jacks believes Nimrick will contend for a medal in the 106-pound class after having to forfeit in the IWCOA’s sectional tournament due to an injury last season. Also returning will be Jagusah, who had to sit out last year with an injury. The highly-recruited football star finished third at the state tournament his freshman year. Gunner Jacks has started on Alleman’s varsity team the past two seasons and coach Jacks expects him to improve this season.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO