Sean Nahas has been named as the North Carolina Courage’s head coach after holding the interim job since September, the club announced Wednesday, Dec. 1. “It's a humbling experience,” Nahas said. “It's a humbling moment. It being the hometown club and starting where I started here at what used to be CASL, now NCFC Youth, to now leading the first team into the future, I think it's any coach's dream, but not one that I ever thought would happen.”

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO