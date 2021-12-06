ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19

By Sportradar
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Bal_Freeman 3 run (Tucker kick), 8:37. Drive: 16 plays, 99 yards, 10:27. Key Plays: L.Jackson 9 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-7; L.Jackson 10 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-10; L.Jackson 29 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 0. Pit_FG Boswell 53, :27. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 1:21....

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
newstalkflorida.com

Baltimore Is Getting A Renovated Arena

The city will not get an NBA or NHL franchise out of this. The 59-year-old Baltimore Civic Center aka Baltimore Arena is going to get a major renovation. The city of Baltimore, which owns the building, has cut a deal with the Oak View Group and Kevin Durant’s Thirty-Five Ventures to redo the building that once was home to the National Basketball Association’s Baltimore Bullets now the Washington Wizards. Even with a rebuilt arena, Baltimore is not in the running for either an NBA team or a National Hockey League franchise. Bullets’ owner Abe Pollin took his NBA franchise to Landover, Maryland just east of Washington DC following the 1973 season. Pollin had purchased the Chicago Zephyrs for a reported $1.1 million in 1963, which was a record amount of money at that time to buy an NBA team and the Baltimore Civic Center was the state-of-the-art arena Pollin chose to use when he moved the team to Baltimore.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pittsburgh 0#Pittsburgh 3#3rd And 2#Baltimore 13
profootballnetwork.com

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matchups, prediction for huge AFC North rivalry game

The AFC North’s nastiest rivalry is back for its 55th edition Sunday when the 5-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers host the 8-3 Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers are in a freefall, with two losses and a tie in their last three games. The Ravens, meanwhile, enter Week 13 as the AFC’s No. 1 seed at 8-3 but have the league’s fourth-hardest remaining strength of schedule. These teams will meet again in Week 18.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

ESPN’s Ryan Clark Compares Bill Belichick To … God?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and their coaching staff deserve a lot of praise for their plan and their execution on Monday night in Buffalo. But this level of praise may be a bit overboard. When breaking down the game on “SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt” on ESPN late Monday night, former NFL safety-turned-analyst Ryan Clark credited Bill Belichick for the win, which was normal. Then Clark … compared Belichick to God? Which was not normal. Here’s what Clark said, courtesy of Pats Puplit’s Brian Phillips: “Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time. That he understands how to build football teams in his likeness and image. You know the only other person they talked about building things in his likeness and image? It was in the Bible, and it was God. Right?” Right?! i’m sorry what pic.twitter.com/e0eJIqZ8L6 — Brain Phillips (@BPhillips_SB) December 7, 2021 Belichick’s been called a lot of things by analysts, especially on ESPN. A God-like coach is a new one, though.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy