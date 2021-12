Released in 2017, the song is about fighting against bullies and uses basketball metaphors to talk about overcoming hateful people and thriving. Multiple outlets suspected that the song was a response to Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood'. When Katy was asked if the song was aimed at Taylor, she said: “Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this, everything has a reaction, or a consequence so don't forget about that, okay, honey." In the song, Katy sings: "Your game is tired, you should retire, you're 'bout as cute as an old coupon expired” Ouch!

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO