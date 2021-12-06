ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cry me a river! Did you know these songs had so much shade?!

By Bang Showbiz
The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReleased in 2017, the song is about fighting against bullies and uses basketball metaphors to talk about overcoming hateful people and thriving. Multiple outlets suspected...

CinemaBlend

After Taylor Swift Broke A 50-Year Old Music Record, She Sent The ‘American Pie’ Singer A Sweet Gesture

Musical icon Taylor Swift has been breaking records left and right with her newly released Red (Taylor’s Version). The album marks Swift’s second re-release and includes 30 songs in total, nine of which are brand-new tracks “from the vault.” One of those songs is the 10-minute version of Swift’s heartbreaking song “All Too Well,” which recently broke a 50-year record first set by Don McLean’s “American Pie.” And after hitting the milestone, she sent the singer a sweet gesture.
HollywoodLife

Grimes Seemingly Shades Elon Musk On Break-Up Song: ‘Loves The Game More Than Me’

In her new single ‘Player of Games’, Grimes appears to take aim at her video game-loving ex Elon Musk. Grimes isn’t holding back! The 33-year-old musician appeared to be shading her ex Elon Musk in her new break-up song “Player of Games”. Throughout the techno-driven track, Grimes — who broke up with the Tesla founder in September after three years together — sings about her romance with a video-game enthusiast. “I’m in love with the greatest gamer, but he’ll always love the game more than he loves me,” the Canadian songstress belts out.
Laredo Morning Times

Watch: Olivia Rodrigo Performs Stripped-Down Version of ‘Traitor’ for Dolby Campaign

Fresh off her “New Artist of the Year” win at the American Music Awards, Olivia Rodrigo is teaming up with Dolby Atmos to help fans experience music in a whole new way as well. The singer appears in a new campaign for Dolby, performing a stripped-down version of her latest single, “Traitor,” while revealing intimate details about the songwriting process behind the song.
Daily Mail

Prince William cringes over how Taylor Swift led him on stage 'like a puppy' for surprise Livin' on a Prayer performance with US singer and Jon Bon Jovi

Prince William admits that he obeyed 'like a puppy' when glamorous pop star Taylor Swift ordered him on stage for an impromptu performance with Jon Bon Jovi. Recalling a fundraising gala in November 2013 for the homeless charity Centrepoint, a cause first championed by his late mother Princess Diana, the 39-year-old chuckles and says: 'I can't believe I'm actually telling you this story… I turn up and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet.
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Musclecars, ‘Shelter’

Musclecars’ “Shelter” is airy and urgent. The production is uncluttered; the piano refuses to settle on any easily memorable vamp; singer Brandon Markell Holmes unfurls long, wordless ad-libs in daredevil falsetto, content to take his time and play around in the upper register. Later, all the parts start to coalesce, and shattering cymbals add more heft. The percussion spurs Holmes towards exhortation; where his three syllable lines — “holding me, touching me, loving me” — initially sounded wistful, they start to hit like commands. The remix by Ron Trent, a Chicago house music master, adds a new level of density and...
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: MY DISCO, ‘StVO’

As Melbourne experimental outfit MY DISCO unveil their latest full-length album, the veteran group have shared a video for their latest single, the visceral “StVO”. Having last released a new album by way of 2019’s Environment, MY DISCO have spent the last couple of years working towards the release of their newest effort, Alter Schwede,
AOL Corp

Dolly Parton Shares Rare Photo With Husband Carl in Honor of Thanksgiving

Have a holly, Dolly Thanksgiving! Dolly Parton celebrated the fall holiday by sharing a throwback photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ,” the 75-year-old singer captioned the snap via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. The “Jolene” songstress wore a black...
Complex

Kim Kardashian Remembers Virgil Abloh: ‘You Always Gave So Much’

Kim Kardashian is saluting the life and legacy of Virgil Abloh. The businesswoman and friend of the fashion mastermind/longtime Kanye West collaborator took to Instagram to share a thoughtful post about Abloh, who died over the weekend at age 41 after a two-year cancer battle. Her caption began with the statement that “God doesn’t make mistakes,” as she added that she “can’t help but ask why.”
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These Signs, There’s So Much Drama In The Forecast This Week

With just a few weeks left of 2021, you may feel eager to get to the end of this year so you can start focusing on the next one. However, so many twists and turns are heading your way, so don’t be surprised if there’s still more drama on your radar. The month of December is smoldering with intense astrology, and this week, you may start to feel the tension rising. And if you were born with your sun or rising sign in Taurus, Capricorn, or Pisces, then the week of December 6, 2021 might be much more stressful than you were hoping for.
ASTRONOMY
Wired

The Real Reason Hold Music Bothers You So Much

Everyone knows the drill: Dial, then wait. Then wait some more, as a nondescript but vaguely irritating tune drones on. If customer surveys are to be believed, many people will lose whole days of their lives listening in limbo, humming the same song on repeat, hearing promises that their call is very important and that the next available representative will be with them shortly.
MUSIC
The Sanford Herald

Lisa Davina Phillip: 'Boxing Day is a timely movie'

Lisa Davina Phillip believes that 'Boxing Day' is a "timely" film. The actress plays Auntie Valrie in the new festive flick that is notable for its all-black cast – which includes Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock in her acting debut – and feels that the project is particularly relevant amid the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement.
MOVIES
The Sanford Herald

Previewing ‘West Side Story,’ Holiday Movies (and a Parody), COVID’s ‘First Wave,’ ‘Dead’ Finales, ‘Succession’ Goes to Italy

Go behind the scenes of Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, one of the year’s most anticipated feature films. A deluge of holiday movies includes a parody on Comedy Central. A new documentary follows doctors on the frontlines of treatment during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fear the Walking Dead takes a midseason break, while the World Beyond spinoff closes shop for good. Another standout episode of Succession sends the family to Italy for a wedding and too many recriminations to count.
MOVIES
The Sanford Herald

Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back to see if your favorite show got the nod — or to learn about a new one! Spoilers ahead.
TV & VIDEOS
The Sanford Herald

‘TWD: World Beyond’: Who Lives, Who Dies & Who’s Still With CRM? (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 episode 10, “The Last Light.”]. In some ways, the Walking Dead: World Beyond series finale, “The Last Light” is the best episode the show aired. It’s emotional, it’s surprising at times, and it proves that Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) is… actually pretty darn cool now, bowl cut and all… in a villainous kind of way.
TV SERIES

