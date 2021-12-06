ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Patrick Kane's shootout goal sends Isles to another loss

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Patrick Kane scored the only goal in the shootout Sunday night as the visiting Chicago Blackhawks edged the New York Islanders, 3-2, in Elmont, N.Y.

Noah Dobson forced overtime by scoring with 3.6 seconds left for the Islanders, but neither team generated a serious threat in overtime before Kane, shooting second for the Blackhawks, shuffled the puck several times before coming to a stop and firing a shot past Semyon Varlamov into the upper right corner of the net.

Marc-Andre Fleury then stopped Anthony Beauvillier to seal the win -- the 499th of his career.

Brandon Hagel and Dylan Strome scored for the Blackhawks, who have alternated wins with losses in their last nine games. Fleury made 22 saves.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored in the second for the Islanders, who have earned a loser point in three straight games but have lost 11 consecutive (0-8-3) -- their longest skid since a 14-game losing streak (0-11-3) from Oct. 23 through Nov. 24, 2010. New York is 0-4-2 at UBS Arena, which opened on Nov. 20.

Varlamov recorded 24 saves.

Alex DeBrincat’s shot glanced off a jumping Hagel for a power-play goal 6:49 into the first. The Islanders tied the score with their own redirected power-play tally 8:03 into the second, when Sebastian Aho’s shot glanced off the stick of Pageau and fluttered past teammate Zach Parise as well as Fleury.

Strome scored the go-ahead goal by capping an end-to-end rush by the Blackhawks. Erik Gustafsson skated through the zones with the puck and passed to DeBrincat, who was surrounded by three Islanders. Neither DeBrincat nor Parise could get control of the puck, which skittered through Parise’s legs and to Strome, who fired a shot past a sprawling Aho and beyond Varlamov’s glove 5:59 into the session.

The Islanders pulled Varlamov with about 90 seconds left and Dobson scored off a nifty feed by Mathew Barzal, who shuffled the puck at the right faceoff circle before dishing to the defenseman, whose shot sailed over Fleury’s stick hand with 3.6 seconds remaining.

--Field Level Media

