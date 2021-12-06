ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Sonalika clocks highest ever November overall estimated market share of 16 percent with 1.4 percent market share gain

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Growing awareness about technology importance in agriculture has led to rapid innovation in farm equipment solutions. Farmers across the globe are increasingly becoming progressive as the demand for farm mechanisation is also being witnessed even beyond the traditional festive seasons as well. Sonalika...

