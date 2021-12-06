Sonalika clocks highest ever November overall estimated market share of 16 percent with 1.4 percent market share gain

Bitcoin dominance on the market has dropped significantly back to 2018 levels after Ethereum's capitalization growth amplified this year. During the year 2021, Bitcoin's dominance decreased significantly from 69% at the beginning of the year to 40% in December. While Bitcoin still remains the most popular cryptocurrency for the part of the world not involved in digital assets, it has still failed to reach the same growth rates as Ethereum.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO