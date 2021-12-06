ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Ram Kapoor invests in Flagship Avas Villa, Alibaugh

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): The next big destination in India, Alibaugh, is once again in the spotlight. The preferred choice for many Mumbaikers for their second home due to the ease of connectivity, Alibaugh has seen a recent spurt in residential property developments. Avas Living, a wellness...

