That’s right the 5Church we know and love is no more. But don’t get too upset. The beloved restaurant is just rebranding. When they open on January 1st they will be known as Church and Union Charlotte. The popular Charleston location is also rebranding as Church and Union Charleston. This comes after the brands latest venture Church and Union in Nashville. In addition to the new name, there will be an updated menu and look to go along with it.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO