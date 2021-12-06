ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets score four times in 2nd period to get past Maple Leafs

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
The Winnipeg Jets scored four second-period goals and defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Sunday night.

Mark Scheifele scored his fourth goal in two games and added an assist for the Jets, who have won two in a row.

Seven Jets compiled two points each, including Blake Wheeler, who had two assists in his 1,000th NHL game. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Auston Matthews extended his goal-scoring streak to six games with his 15th goal of the season for the Maple Leafs. Toronto, playing the second of a back-to-back, has lost two in a row and had its point streak snapped at six games (5-0-1). Joseph Woll made 35 saves.

The Jets were 3-for-5 on the power play while the Maple Leafs were 2-for-5.

Pierre-Luc Dubois gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 4:05 of the first period when he took a pass in front of the net and slid a back-hander past Woll.

Michael Bunting tied it with a one-timer from the slot on a power play at 16:08.

Andrew Copp took a long lead pass from Neal Pionk, got behind the defense and scored to put the Jets back in front at 1:51 of the second period.

Evgeny Svechnikov scored from the slot on a 2-on-1 rush to push Winnipeg’s lead to 3-1 at 4:54.

Kyle Connor’s power-play goal from the left circle made it 4-1 at 7:38, and Nikolaj Ehlers made it 5-1 with his third goal in two games, a one-timer from a tough angle in the right circle on the rush at 10:45.

Matthews scored on a wrist shot from the right circle on a power play at 14:20 to pull the Maple Leafs within 5-2, and Ondrej Kase’s shot from just beyond the end line trickled in off Hellebuyck at 15:46 to make it 5-3.

Connor fed Scheifele streaking down the slot on the rush for a power-play goal at 8:14 of the third period and the Jets led 6-3.

Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner missed his second straight game. He left practice Friday after a hit by defenseman Jake Muzzin.

--Field Level Media

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Reuters

