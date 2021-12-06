Kings cash in on Connor McDavid's major, pull away from Oilers

EditorsNote: change to 35 saves in 3rd graf, change time of goal in 6th graf

Drew Doughty had a goal and two assists for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday evening.

Adrian Kempe scored two goals, Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the Kings in the opener of the two-game road trip.

Darnell Nurse scored shorthanded and Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves for the Oilers, who have lost two in a row for the first time this season.

Edmonton forward Connor McDavid, who came into the game second in the NHL in points with 42, was called for a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct penalty for boarding Kempe with 6:33 remaining.

The Kings scored three times during the ensuing power play.

Kempe made it 3-1 with 5:22 left, Doughty scored with 3:57 remaining, and Moore made it 5-1 with 3:03 to go.

The Kings originally took a 1-0 lead at 2:01 of the first period.

Edmonton defenseman Kris Russell won a battle for the puck in the neutral zone and started to bring it back into his own zone, but Moore stole the puck and fed Rasmus Kupari at the opposite post for the redirection.

The Kings stretched their lead to 2-0 at 1:42 of the second period.

Dustin Brown dropped a pass for Kempe in the neutral zone, and he entered the Edmonton zone with speed before scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

The Kings went on their first power play when Philip Broberg was called for tripping, but it was the Oilers who scored on the penalty kill to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 10:04 of the second period.

The Kings turned the puck over in their zone and the Oilers had a 3-on-3 rush going the other way. Nurse, who had missed the previous six games with a broken finger, took a shot from the bottom of the right circle, and it got past Quick on the shortside for his first of the season.

