ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings cash in on Connor McDavid's major, pull away from Oilers

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ooTsl_0dF2dBec00

EditorsNote: change to 35 saves in 3rd graf, change time of goal in 6th graf

Drew Doughty had a goal and two assists for the visiting Los Angeles Kings in a 5-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday evening.

Adrian Kempe scored two goals, Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the Kings in the opener of the two-game road trip.

Darnell Nurse scored shorthanded and Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves for the Oilers, who have lost two in a row for the first time this season.

Edmonton forward Connor McDavid, who came into the game second in the NHL in points with 42, was called for a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct penalty for boarding Kempe with 6:33 remaining.

The Kings scored three times during the ensuing power play.

Kempe made it 3-1 with 5:22 left, Doughty scored with 3:57 remaining, and Moore made it 5-1 with 3:03 to go.

The Kings originally took a 1-0 lead at 2:01 of the first period.

Edmonton defenseman Kris Russell won a battle for the puck in the neutral zone and started to bring it back into his own zone, but Moore stole the puck and fed Rasmus Kupari at the opposite post for the redirection.

The Kings stretched their lead to 2-0 at 1:42 of the second period.

Dustin Brown dropped a pass for Kempe in the neutral zone, and he entered the Edmonton zone with speed before scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

The Kings went on their first power play when Philip Broberg was called for tripping, but it was the Oilers who scored on the penalty kill to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 10:04 of the second period.

The Kings turned the puck over in their zone and the Oilers had a 3-on-3 rush going the other way. Nurse, who had missed the previous six games with a broken finger, took a shot from the bottom of the right circle, and it got past Quick on the shortside for his first of the season.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
nbcsportsedge.com

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid: The Dynamic Duo

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Hopefully Thanksgiving went well for American hockey fans as there were no...
NHL
Yardbarker

Connor McDavid was kicked out for this hit on Adrian Kempe

Well, there goes Connor McDavid’s chance at winning the Lady Byng Trophy. McDavid was booted from Sunday night’s loss against the Los Angeles Kings for boarding Adrian Kempe. He was assessed a five-minute boarding major and a game misconduct, and, since there was under 10 minutes left in the third period, McDavid was automatically tossed from the game.
NHL
Yardbarker

Kings Capitalize on McDavid’s Undisciplined Play to Defeat Oilers

After dropping seven of their last eight games, the Los Angeles Kings desperately needed a victory against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. The Kings delivered, grabbing a convincing 5-1 victory. They were helped by a late five-minute major from Connor McDavid, with the Kings grabbing three of their goals on that one powerplay. Still, they played a solid game and deserved their win, even before McDavid’s penalty. Here are four takeaways from the game.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Broberg
Person
Kris Russell
Person
Adrian Kempe
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Rasmus Kupari
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Jonathan Quick
Person
Mikko Koskinen
The Hockey News

Bluelines: Connecting Connor McDavid to Hockey Legends

Let's not mess around anymore. Connor McDavid is king and that's that. It's also the easy part and the beauty part. The tougher deal – at least for a historian like me – is finding a past counterpart who most resembles King Connor. I'm not even talking about a superstar...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

OILERS NOTES: McDavid took first major penalty without grumbling

Clearly, Connor McDavid’s hit on Adrian Kempe Sunday was a hit from behind, on the letters, but nowhere near warranting any NHL supplementary discipline. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. McDavid got his first-ever NHL major penalty, also a game misconduct with the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote
zonecoverage.com

Joel Eriksson Ek's Massive Game Lifted Minnesota Against McDavid's Oilers

Tuesday’s Minnesota Wild tilt against the Edmonton Oilers boasted an unreal amount of star power. On Edmonton’s side skated the reigning two MVPs in Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Minnesota has a potential future MVP in Kirill Kaprizov. But when the game was over, neither No. 97 nor Draisaitl could claim to be the best player on the ice that night.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Spezza to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Forward facing discipline for kneeing against Jets defenseman Pionk. Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for kneeing against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. A suspension of at least five games is possible because Spezza was offered the option of an in-person hearing.
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy