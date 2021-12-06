ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Renault plans fewer job cuts in France than initially planned – media

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker Renault has concluded its talks with labour unions, business daily Les...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Credit Suisse announces new members of exec board

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has appointed Francesco De Ferrari as the head of its wealth management division, one of several changes to the executive board announced by the Swiss bank on Monday. De Ferrari has also been appointed as interim CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa, the...
BUSINESS
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
94.1 Duke FM

UniCredit to cut 950 jobs in Italy under new plan – unions

MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit is set to cut 950 full-time positions in Italy under a new plan to the end of 2024 Italy’s second-biggest bank presented on Thursday, unions said in a statement. The cuts, mainly concentrated in central offices, will be carried out by retiring people, including...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Job Cuts#Reuters#French#Les Echos
104.1 WIKY

Daimler Truck spin-off already unlocking value, Daimler CEO says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Spinning off Daimler Truck has already proven a solid move to unlock value for Daimler AG shareholders, CEO Ola Kaellenius said on Friday, with the execution of its electrification strategy the next step. Speaking hours after the luxury carmaker’s truck and bus division was listed on...
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Plan for solar module gigafactory unveiled in France

Catherine Pommier, the innovation director of Ad’Occ, the regional economic development agency in Occitanie, southern France, has revealed, at the EnerGaïa Forum, that the agency is planning to attract investors for the construction of a solar module factory. The agency is targeting to start with an initial capacity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Unions plan for national rail strike as job cuts loom

Rail unions are drawing up plans for a national strike as job cuts loom across the industry. The RMT is preparing to ballot its members for industrial action, with the union anticipating compulsory redundancies are highly probable at train operating companies and Network Rail. Such redundancies would mean “trains are coming to a halt”, the TSSA union said after it failed to get assurances over jobs.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
Seekingalpha.com

Renault sees revenue of $1.1B from planned EV recycling business

Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY +1.9%) believes that its planned recycling business could generate an additional €1B ($1.13B) by 2030. "These activities will generate 200 million [euros] in turnover from 2025", said CEO Luca De Meo at the former auto manufacturing plant in France that the company is turning into a recycling and repurposing center for used EV vehicles and components.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Spain has no plan to sell Caixabank stake, minister tells Expansion

MADRID (Reuters) – Economy Minister Nadia Calvino has told the Expansion newspaper that the Spanish government does not intend to sell its stake in Caixabank. “We have, on the horizon, no plan nor any intention to divest the state’s stake,” Calvino said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper published on Monday. “It is a very well managed lender,” she added.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Most UK manufacturers raising prices since at least 2000-survey

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of British manufacturers raising prices has hit its highest in at least two decades, according to a survey published on Monday as the Bank of England considers whether to head off inflation pressure with an interest rate hike this week. Trade body Make UK...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Norway to tighten COVID regulations, PM says

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway will further tighten its coronavirus restrictions this week in order to limit the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told news agency NTB on Monday. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
WORLD
Reuters

French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 bln euros

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A Paris appeals court on Monday slashed the penalty UBS (UBSG.S) must pay for allegedly helping wealthy clients in France evade taxes to 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), but upheld that the Swiss bank was guilty of both promoting illegal banking services and money laundering.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Macron says EU’s post-COVID economy needs new budget rules

PARIS (Reuters) – The European Union needs to rethink its budget framework and alter deficit rules to encourage post-pandemic investment and foster growth as the world seeks to emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. The new rules must be more simple and transparent,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

French farms get bigger but still smaller than American rivals – census

PARIS (Reuters) – French farms have got bigger on average over the past decade but they are still far smaller than agricultural businesses in major rivals such as Canada and the United States, France’s farm ministry said on Friday. A once-in-a-decade agricultural census released on Friday showed that...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Germany approves billions for climate, modernization fund

The German government on Monday approved 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in funding to be used for combating climate change and modernizing the country, a move that the new finance minister described as a “booster” for Europe s biggest economy.The supplementary budget approved by Chancellor Olaf Scholz s Cabinet entails putting the money into a government fund that is being redesigned as a “climate and transformation fund." It will be used to finance projects aimed at fighting climate change and improving Germany s infrastructure.Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a statement that “60 billion euros for investments in the...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy