Thanks to Nicolas Roy, Flames stay winless in Las Vegas

Nicolas Roy had one goal and one assist to lead the host Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday for their second straight win.

Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for the Golden Knights, who successfully kicked off a four-game homestand. Goaltender Robin Lehner made 23 saves.

Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames, who saw a three-game winning streak snapped. Calgary has lost all seven meetings with the Golden Knights in Las Vegas since they joined the league and has been outscored 30-8 in those games. Goalie Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.

Pacioretty continued his hot streak -- he has four goals in three games -- when he opened the scoring with three minutes remaining in the first period. Taking advantage of a Flames turnover at the far blueline, Chandler Stephenson led a two-on-one rush that ended with Pacioretty’s one-timer. During a five-game point streak, Pacioretty has collected four goals and seven points.

It also marked the third straight game the Flames have surrendered the first goal.

Roy extended the lead 109 seconds into the third period. Shea Theodore’s first shot attempt was blocked, but he gathered the loose puck before sliding a pass to Roy in the slot, and he lifted a wrist shot for his fourth goal of the season.

Lindholm gave the Flames some hope when he put them on the board by deflecting Rasmus Andersson’s point shot for his 11th goal of the season at 9:19 of the third period. However, Dadonov replied 86 seconds later when he buried a rebound for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Mangiapane’s 17th goal of the season, and 16th on the road, made it a one-goal game with 2:41 remaining in regulation, but the Flames couldn’t find the equalizer.

