As a slew of policy initiatives and reforms are pegged to propel the economy forward, India is projected to clock double-digit growth in the current financial year. As per media reports, the fiscal deficit is estimated at 6.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the current financial year ending on 31 March 2022. Official data from the government indicates that India's GDP growth stood at 8.4 per cent in Q2 of 2021-22; this could point to the fact that the economy has gained momentum and even surpassed the pre-Covid level.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO