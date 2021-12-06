ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI grinds higher towards $68.25 immediate hurdle amid risk-on mood

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI stays firmer around intraday high as oil traders consolidate recent losses. Market sentiment improves amid receding fears of Omicron, hopes of stimulus. Saudi Arabia raises price for Arab Light crude for Asia, markets doubt OPEC+ verdict. US inflation, virus updates can offer intermediate moves. WTI crude oil prices...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD dumps to $22.00 level amid technical selling, strong US macro data

Spot silver slumped to $22.00 on Thursday amid a bout of technical selling. Strong US macro data is likely not helping and eyes will be on US inflation numbers on Friday. Spot silver (XAG/USD) saw a pickup in volatility on Thursday, after a bout of technical selling sent it to its lowest level since early October under $22.00. Spot prices had been supported by an uptrend over the course of the last week and when that short-term uptrend was broken on Thursday, selling pressure increased. With XAG/USD now trading around the $22.00 level, its losses on the day stand at nearly 2.0%. Its losses on the week are closer to 2.5%, whilst its losses since the emergence of the Omicron variant back on November 26 are above 7.0%.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Markets turn cautious ahead of tomorrow's US CPI

Overview: The euro has come back offered after its seemingly inexplicable advance yesterday. The dollar is firmer against most major currencies today, with the yen an exception after JPY114.00 held on yesterday's advance. Most emerging market currencies are also softer, with a handful of smaller Asian currencies proving a bit resilient. Most large bourses advance in the Asia Pacific region, except Japan and Australia. Europe's Stoxx 600 is steady after retreating late yesterday while US futures are pointing to a softer opening. After rising for the past three sessions (~18 bp), the yield of the 10-year US Treasury is consolidating by hovering a little below 1.5%. European yields are 3-5 bp softer. Gold is little change. This week's quiet tone contrasts with the sharp moves in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Oil is consolidating after the three-day advance that lifted January WTI by around 8.5%. US and European natural gas is also softer after the rally over the last few days. Iron ore, which rallied over 10% in the first two sessions this week, edged lower yesterday and is off 3% today. Copper's three-day rally is in jeopardy.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Dollar higher as virus restrictions knock risk sentiment

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Thursday as increased restrictions in parts of the world to contain the spread of COVID-19, including the new Omicron variant, tempered investors’ appetite for riskier currencies. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index was up 0.3%...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle lower after back-to-back session gains

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday for the first time in three sessions, with strength in the U.S. dollar pressuring prices for the precious metal, as easing worries surrounding the omicron variant of the coronavirus dulled haven demand. Traders have not increased investments in gold given that fears surrounding the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Inflation on Friday is forecast to be a little higher

Outlook: Ahead of the JOLTS report today, ZipRecruiter reports the lowest ratio of unemployed to openings ever seen. According to the WSJ, there are about 6.9 million unemployed and seeking work but 11 million job openings. This is the closest thing we have to Japan’s applicants-to-jobs ratio, a valuable measure of labor market tightness.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

WTI extends the recovery above $71 amid risk appetite, Iran delay

WTI (NYMEX futures) is sitting at six-day highs above $71, helped by the improving risk appetite amid easing fears over the impact of the new Omicron covid variant on the economic growth. Global scientists have downplayed the effects of the new variant, as being mild. The risk-on market profile is...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

The Bank of Canada holds its final policy meeting of the year

Equity markets were nothing but ecstatic yesterday. Lacking guidance from the economic calendar, investors simply held on to anecdotical evidence about omicron’s limited impact on public health and therefore on the economy. Both European and US shares swung 1.5-3%+ higher. Core bonds lost ground with US Treasuries hugely underperforming the German Bund. The yield curve in the US bear flattened with changes at the short end ranging from 4.9 bps (5y) to 5.9 bps (2y). A $54bn 3y auction yesterday showed mixed results with a higher bid-to-cover (benefiting from a recent sharp yield increase) but increased primary dealer award at the expense of indirect award. The 3y tenor closed 5.8 bps higher. The long end of the curve (10 to 30y) added 1.9 bps to 4bps. The German bear flattened too but changes were limited to 2.5 bps (2y) to 1.3 bps (10y). The resulting US/EMU yield differential kept EUR/USD under pressure. The pair slipped to an intraday low of 1.1228 but managed to finish at 1.1267 after all. It is striking to see the euro struggle this much in such an upbeat trading session. The common currency is not at all preparing for a major shift by the ECB next week. Sterling also remained in the defensive, which was unusual as well. Central bank uncertainty may be the common factor here. Unlike in the US where Fed chair Powell downplayed the impact of omicron, both the ECB and BoE expressed more caution. This may have implications for monetary policy. EUR/GBP briefly dipped below 0.85 but in the end closed unchanged at 0.8508. A surge in commodity prices lifted the likes of the NOK, CAD, AUD and NZD.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains on the defensive below mid-113.00s, downside seems cushioned

A combination of factors prompted some selling around USD/JPY on Wednesday. Reviving safe-haven demand underpinned the JPY and exerted some pressure. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and contributed to the selling bias. Hawkish Fed expectations should help limit the USD fall and lend some support. The USD/JPY...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Consolidative phase continues, 1,758.80 still at sight

US Treasury yields reached fresh weekly highs amid prevalent optimism. Wall Street rallies on easing concerns related to the Omicron coronavirus variant. XAU/USD could resume its decline once below 1,772.05 and test November low. Spot gold seesaws within familiar levels, trading at the upper end of its latest range at...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs to one-week high, around 113.70 level amid risk-on mood

USD/JPY gained positive traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and provided a goodish lift. A further recovery in the US bond yields remained supportive of the bid tone. The USD/JPY pair edged higher through the Asian session and climbed to a...
BUSINESS

