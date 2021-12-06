Standoff Ends With Peaceful Detainment | San Diego

A pursuit along Highway 50 has ended after a man lead several law enforcement agencies through multiple counties, forcing the closure of Highway 50 for three hours due to the driver's erratic behavior. The man, now detained and in police custody, was seen being pulled from his blue Ford F-150 pick up truck around 10:30 AM Monday. Highway 50 was closed during the altercation with the suspect for the hours long standoff with authorities. The pursuit of the driver crossed several jurisdictions involving different types of sheriffs and police agencies including California Highway Patrol. The pursuit started in Solano County and crossed to Interstate 80 then crossing into Camino onto Highway 50, where it ultimately came to an end in El Dorado County just before 12 PM.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA