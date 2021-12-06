ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Standoff Ends With Peaceful Detainment | San Diego

By Doug Aguillard
onscene.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article12.05.2021 | 10:50 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police responded to reports of a male sitting in an empty field with waving a gun around. When the officers arrived,...

onscene.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa police peacefully end standoff with suspect after officer injured

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have one man in custody after an hours-long standoff at the Cove On Memorial apartments Tuesday morning. Officers were originally called to the complex to remove a man from a woman's apartment. The police told him not to be there, and escorted him off...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
wnmufm.org

Alger County police standoff ends without injury

ALGER COUNTY, MI— A Rock River Township man caused a six-hour standoff with police after deputies tried to serve him an Order for Transport/Examination for a psychological evaluation on Friday. Around 12:30 p.m. the deputies approached the 44-year-old man’s residence, but the man resisted and tried to go back...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
KCTV 5

Overnight standoff in Grain Valley has deadly end

GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- An hours-long standoff with a suspect inside a home in Grain Valley ended early Thursday morning with the man taking his own life, police say. Grain Valley police and Jackson County deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Northwest Woodbury Drive, west of Buckner Tarsney Road.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
CBS 8

High-speed chase ends in East County San Diego with suspect in custody

EL CAJON, Calif. — A high-speed chase ended peacefully in San Diego’s East County Wednesday morning. The suspect is now in custody. The incident began around 7:00 a.m. when police responded to a call involving a man allegedly threatening someone with a gun near 38th and Redwood streets in the City Heights neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department watch command.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainment
onscene.tv

Fatal Ejection Crash | San Diego

11.27.2021 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the pick-up truck was southbound on Timothy when for unknown reasons crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and hit a parked car. The truck continued into a yard and flipped onto its side. The driver was not wearing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Hwy 50 Chase Leads To Peaceful End After Hours Long Standoff With Suspect

A pursuit along Highway 50 has ended after a man lead several law enforcement agencies through multiple counties, forcing the closure of Highway 50 for three hours due to the driver's erratic behavior. The man, now detained and in police custody, was seen being pulled from his blue Ford F-150 pick up truck around 10:30 AM Monday. Highway 50 was closed during the altercation with the suspect for the hours long standoff with authorities. The pursuit of the driver crossed several jurisdictions involving different types of sheriffs and police agencies including California Highway Patrol. The pursuit started in Solano County and crossed to Interstate 80 then crossing into Camino onto Highway 50, where it ultimately came to an end in El Dorado County just before 12 PM.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
News On 6

Standoff Ends After OKCPD Attempts To Serve Warrant

UPDATE: According to officers on the scene, the standoff ended just before 2 p.m. Oklahoma City Police are involved in a standoff near NE 36th and Laird, near Kelley. OCPD was attempting to serve a warrant at the address when the standoff began. A TAC team is at the location.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC San Diego

San Diego Man Sentenced for Killing Wife Execution-Style

A man accused of killing the mother of his two children on the day she intended to serve him with divorce papers learned his fate in court on Monday. Julia Maria Serrano Avila, 29, was murdered in a shooting in December 2019. Her husband, 28-year-old Fernando Avila, was arrested as the sole suspect in the case.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX40

Driver detained after pursuit, standoff on Highway 50 near Camino

CAMINO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pursuit spanning four counties ended on eastbound Highway 50 near Camino, prompting a closure of the highway Monday morning as an hourslong standoff unfolded. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began just before 5 a.m. when deputies observed the driver of a Ford F-150 “acting erratically.” The chase lasted […]
CAMINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy