Kicking off the holiday season with "Nutcracker"

From right, McKinley Brown, 12, helps Caroline Wathen, 12, with her makeup on Sunday before Owensboro Dance Theatre’s performance of the German American Bank Nutcracker. McKinley and Caroline were both soldiers in the performance. By Bobbie Hayse/Messenger-Inquirer

As a professional artist coming to perform with Owensboro Dance Theatre, Skyler Newcom knows to expect good energy.

Newcom, a company member with Giordano Dance Chicago, returned to Owensboro this year to perform in the German American Bank Nutcracker which took place Dec. 3-5 at the RiverPark Center. He reprised his roles as the Snow King and the Arabian and Pirate dolls for the show.

One thing he appreciates about ODT is that organizers and dancers are always masterful in their crafts. From the moment he arrived in the city, he hit the ground running with dancers.

“The second we got here, we were on the stage doing lifts with the girls,” he said. “The group of dancers they have here are very fun and energetic. We can have fun on stage without worrying about what we have to do next, which helps the performance flow.”

Newcom, who currently resides in Chicago but is from Georgia, said his parents also came up for show.

“My parents like to come up and see this show, and one of the biggest reasons is because they like the Owensboro dance family because they are so tightly knit,” he said.

Maya Krampe, 12, has been dancing since she was 6. She, too, appreciates the family atmosphere of ODT.

Maya, who again performed as a soldier in the show, said she also likes how ODT changes up the dance each year.

“I’m a soldier again, but the choreography was very different this year, and I like that they change it up like that from year-to-year,” she said.

Jillian Ramsey, 17, portrayed the lead role this year, Marie. Jillian travels from Tell City, Indiana to be a company member with ODT because she enjoys the artistry the company has to offer.

More from this section

ODT prepares dancers for the next step, she said.

“This is the kind of dance I want to do, and ODT really gives you everything you need to have a career in dance,” Jillian said.

Natalie Lopez, ODT assistant artistic director, said this year’s Nutcracker performance features 192 dancers. The show was double-cast for safety reasons, and all of the dancers seemed to enjoy the performance.

She said this year has flown by, and suddenly they have blinked and now Nutcracker is wrapping up. Having the opportunity to perform Nutcracker in December this year was a relief, as last year it was delayed due to the pandemic.

The show kicks off the Christmas season, she said.

“We have all just had a great time, and we can tell al the dancers needed this,” she said, adding that audiences enjoyed performances as well.

Each year ODT hosts a “school day” performance for area students, which wasn’t able to take place last year due to COVID-19. Those performances are typically a favorite of dancers because students make up a great audience, Lopez said.

“Performing for kids and students is just a special experience, and it’s unlike a regular audience,” she said. “They really get into it, and that engages the dances more, and it just makes the performance that much better for everyone.”

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315