Renault plans fewer job cuts in France than initially planned – media

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French carmaker Renault has concluded its talks with labour unions, business daily Les...

AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Germany plans to make vaccination compulsory for some jobs

BERLIN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The incoming German government wants to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory from March 16 for people working in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical practices, according to a copy of draft legislation seen by Reuters on Sunday. Germany has been reticent about making vaccines compulsory for...
HEALTH
101 WIXX

Britain launches 285 million stg a year renewables auction round

(Reuters) – Britain on Monday opened applications for its biggest renewable energy auction round to date, offering 285 million pounds($376.97 million) in funding to help deliver on its climate targets, the government said. “By generating more renewable energy in the UK, we can ensure greater energy independence by moving...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Britain says Omicron spreading at ‘phenomenal rate’

LONDON (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of novel coronavirus is spreading at a “phenomenal rate” so people should get an additional dose of the vaccine because double-jabbed people are vulnerable, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden)
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Russia shelves plan for QR vaccination proof on planes and trains

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s parliament will shelve a draft bill that would have required people travelling by plane or train to present QR codes showing proof of immunity to COVID-19, the speaker of the State Duma said on Monday. The U-turn came in response to strong public opposition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany approves billions for climate, modernization fund

The German government on Monday approved 60 billion euros ($68 billion) in funding to be used for combating climate change and modernizing the country, a move that the new finance minister described as a “booster” for Europe s biggest economy.The supplementary budget approved by Chancellor Olaf Scholz s Cabinet entails putting the money into a government fund that is being redesigned as a “climate and transformation fund." It will be used to finance projects aimed at fighting climate change and improving Germany s infrastructure.Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in a statement that “60 billion euros for investments in the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 bln euros

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A Paris appeals court on Monday slashed the penalty UBS (UBSG.S) must pay for allegedly helping wealthy clients in France evade taxes to 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), but upheld that the Swiss bank was guilty of both promoting illegal banking services and money laundering.
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Better.com CEO taking time off with immediate effect- Vice

(Reuters) – Better.com Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg is taking time off with immediate effect, Vice reported on Friday, citing an email from the digital mortgage company’s board. Garg apologized earlier this week for his manner of handling layoffs at the mortgage company after a video of him...
BUSINESS

